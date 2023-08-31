WESTFIELD - The Zionsville volleyball team is racking up wins and having fun doing it.
But while they are happy with their 11-0 start, including 2-0 in the HCC, they also know they haven't come close to reaching their potential or accomplishing their goals.
And to do that, they know what team is waiting in both the conference and sectional - defending state champion and nationally ranked Hamilton Southeastern.
"We just keep emphasizing to the girls that they can't get complacent," Zionsville head coach Olivia Goldstein said. "Until we play and beat HSE, we haven't accomplished anything. We have to play the best and beat them, and until we do that, we just keep pushing to get better."
The Eagles haven't shied away from their goals all season, believing that they have a team that can make a deep post-season run.
The 11-0 start is the best for the Eagles since they started 17-0 in 2017.
Goldstein said this group knows the work they have to put in to reach their goals, and haven't really paid attention to the outside noise.
"We talk about it all the time in the gym (about improving every day)," Goldstein said. "We don't talk about rankings, and we really don't care about that. The only thing that matters to us is winning conference and then winning the sectional. And until we do that, we have to keep working hard because we haven't accomplished anything."
The Eagles had a week to prepare for the Shamrocks, the most consecutive days without a match they will have all year.
Goldstein said she was really happy with the way the team prepared for the match, and then how that work translated on the court.
"They worked their butts off this week," Goldstein said. "We really pushed them to their limit and beyond. They were ready to go."
The Eagles showed that right away, jumping out to a 20-12 lead. Westfield got within 23-20 before Zionsville closed it out.
The rest of the sets weren't as close.
Leading 13-11 in the second set, Zionsville went on a 6-1 spurt to go up 19-12 on a kill by Sadie Meenan and Westfield got no closer than five.
Zionsville dominated the third set, scoring 18 of the first 22 points and never looking back.
"We talked about how even though we won the first set, we made a lot of errors," Goldstein said. "A lot of it was communication or silly balls that we could have won easier. We just wanted to clean those up and did in the last two sets."
Thursday also marked a couple of returns for the Eagles.
The first was senior Isabelle Poehlein, who had missed the previous nine matches with an injury.
A left-handed outside, she provides a different dynamic to an already strong Eagle attack.
"It felt really good to get her back," Goldstein said. "We talked about managing her reps and trying to only put her in good situations. She is an incredible player and she gets the whole team hyped when she gets a point."
The other return was with setter Mya Cunningham, who transferred to Zionsville from Westfield this summer.
In her first match on her former home court, Cunningham continued to play at an elite level, where she is averaging 9.1 assists per set and only has six ball-handing errors in more than 570 attempts.
"I think she wasn't necessarily nervous, but she was excited," Goldstein said. "She had something to prove tonight. I love how the whole team has her back and she don't treat her like a newcomer."
Zionsville travels to Hamilton Heights on Tuesday and Carmel on Wednesday.
