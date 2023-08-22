ZIONSVILLE - The Western Boone and Zionsville volleyball teams are in different, but somewhat similar situations in the early part of the season.
Both are talented teams who have gotten off to strong starts while battling through some injury adversity, but still are a work in progress.
When they met on Tuesday night in Zionsville, there was no questioning the talent on display, and it was the Eagles who kept their perfect start to the year with a 3-2 (25-10, 21-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-9) win over the Stars.
"It's about to learning to win," Zionsville head coach Olivia Goldstein said. "Something we have talked about is having urgency with matches where the match-ups are favorable for us. You can't let teams and have hope and take you to five - championship teams take care of business. That being said, I am glad that our girls were able to fight through it."
That point got even more emphasis on Tuesday.
In the opening set Zionsville jumped out to a 9-0 lead on the serve of Josie Imes and never looked back in winning the set.
But the second was a different story. Tied at 9 in the set, WeBo went on a 6-1 run to go up 15-10.
Zionsville tied the set at 18, but WeBo won the next three points and used that momentum to take the set.
"We told them after the first set - that's a well-coached team with great ball control," Goldstein said. "They were going to figure out their serve receive, so we couldn't get complacent. That has been our theme this week."
Western Boone head coach Laura Bragg said she just wanted her team to regroup after the first set, and was happy with the way they did just that.
"Honestly, I am glad we lost the first set quick," Bragg said. "We got it out of the way and could restart after that. We told them after the set that they had two options - you can continue to play like that first set and we will be done in three, or we could turn this around and use this as a good mental test. They did a good job recovering."
In the early season, Bragg has stressed the mental toughness aspect of the game to her team.
Bragg said matches like Tuesday are good lessons on the fly.
"Win or lose, you are playing against really good teams and it's not a conference match," Bragg said. "Playing teams like Zionsville are just going to make us better and build that toughness for the end of the year."
Zionsville jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the third set, but Western Boone came back to tie the set at 12 on back-to-back kills from Raegan Durbin and Morgan Witte.
That sparked a 7-0 run that ultimately gave WeBo a 16-12 lead on a block by Alayna Christner.
Zionsville twice got within a point, but would get no closer.
In the fourth, the set was tied at 15 when Sophia Poehlein had three kills in a 7-1 run to give Zionsville a 22-16 lead. Josie Imes then had back-to-back kills to prevent any chance of a Stars comeback.
In the fifth, the Eagles again used their depth to put the set away.
Leading 9-7, Zionsville closed the match on a 6-1 run, getting kills from Imes and Ellie Strecker along with blocks from Strecker and Amanda Evers.
"We had two emotions at the end of the match - we were disappointed we didn't win, but we were proud of the way we battled for five sets," Bragg said. "We turned it around after the first set and battled back against a really good Zionsville team."
Sophia Poehlein had 16 kills for the Eagles. Josie Imes had 10 and Sadie Meenan had nine.
Durbin had 25 kills for the Stars, with Alayna Christner having six.
Both teams have a final non-conference match this week ahead of conference play.
Western Boone faces Covenant Christian and Park Tudor before playing Southmont next week.
Zionsville hosts Lawrence North on Thursday, their ninth match in 11 days to start the season.
"The biggest focus is really on recovery," Goldstein said. "We have to make sure we are getting our sleep, our water, our protein. The biggest thing is really just taking care of ourselves in this stretch."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.