CARMEL - The Zionsville golf team aimed to make a run for the podium on Wednesday afternoon in the second round of the IHSAA State Finals.
And while they ultimately came a little short of that goal, the Eagles placed a very respectable sixth in the two-day event shooting a 305 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 614.
"We were hoping for around a 299 today, but a 305 is not bad," Zionsville head coach Steve Simmons said. "I knew where we wanted to go today, our goal was to get on the podium and that's not quite going to happen. But overall it was a solid day at Prairie View - a tough, state-championship golf course."
The Eagles got off to a solid start, being 6-over as a team through eight holes.
They ran into a little trouble at the turn, going 5-over on the tough ninth hole, but played the next four holes 1-over as a team.
They shot a 6-over 150 on the back, five shots better than Day 1.
"We got off to a great start today," Simmons said. "We were rolling through the first four or five holes. In the middle of the round, we had a little bit of a letdown and hit some squirrely balls and didn't handle ourselves well, but then we finished really solid."
Adam Melliere finished 12th overall for the Eagles with a two-day total of 147.
He shot a 77 for his second round. It was the final high school tournament for Melliere, who will go on to play at Valparaiso.
"With Adam, it's always going to be his work ethic that stands out," Simmons said. "He was a basketball player who really transitioned into golf and has made himself into an all-state player. He is going to miss it by a couple shots this year, but he has been so, so good and a great leader for us. He really works hard."
Gavin Poole finished tied for 23rd in the tournament with a two-day total of 151.
He led the team on Wednesday with a score of 73. Poole finished with two birdies and three bogeys in his round while collecting 13 pars.
"Gavin has been unbelievable really all year," Simmons said. "He is capable of hitting shots that quite frankly no one else on our team could hit. Sometimes that can be a detriment, but he is an extremely gifted ball striker and has a lot of confidence right now. I think he will have a great summer and take that into his senior year next year."
Andrew Wall tied for 47th with a two-day total of 158 (79-79).
Bryce Conlee was tied for 53rd after posting a two-day total of 158 (83-76) and Max Steiner tied for 61st with a two-day total of 161 (82-79).
All three, along with Poole, will return next year for the Eagles. While they lose Melliere, there is also some talent coming in that should help the Eagles return to Prairie View next year.
"When you consider what we have coming in, and consider Max Steiner is just a freshman who had one of our better freshman year's ever, and then the experience, it should be a really good team next year," Simmons said. "How good? That's to be seen and Westfield and Guerin still have great players. But I think if this group continues to work in the summer and improve, they can play with anyone in the state next year."
