WEST LAFAYETTE - The Zionsville golf team got another strong test before sectional play on Wednesday, when they traveled to Coyote Crossing to face Westfield and Carmel.
Westfield won the three-way contest on the regional course with a 288, with Zionsville placing second with a 312 and Carmel third with a 314.
"We are playing good golf and it's the time to be," Zionsville assistant coach Rob Kirchoff said. "Yesterday we felt really good with our 295 at GCI and everyone got involved. Today was more about getting to know the course for a potential regional. It was a good competitive round, but it was more getting to know the course."
The Shamrocks are No. 1 in the final regular season poll, with the Eagles seventh and Greyhounds 10th.
No. 3 Guerin Catholic is also in the sectional, where only three teams and three individuals will make it out.
Along with Tuesday's Zionsville Invite, which featured the three teams from Wednesday along with No. 2 HSE, No. 4 Bloomington South, No. 11 Brebeuf and No. 14 Columbus North - the Eagles are getting themselves in the right mindset heading into the post-season.
"It helps build confidence when you can do well in those matches," Kirchoff said. "It's such a mental game and we know we can compete with these guys. We have to beat one of them to advance to the regional, and it is beneficial to see how you are doing and being able to compare heading into the sectional."
Along with the top competition, the Eagles are also getting a lot of valuable reps.
Having back-to-back 18 hole tournaments, and another one coming up on Thursday, is giving the Eagles a few final chances to fine tune their games.
"The reps are important," Kirchoff said. "It is getting into that right mental focus that means go time. Monday is the day we have been working toward."
Adam Melliere and Gavin Poole both shot 75s for the Eagles on Wednesday.
Max Steiner shot a 79 and Bryce Conlee had an 80 for the Eagles.
Andrew Wall had an 83 and Kevin McGowan shot an 85.
For Poole, he has been able to put together some solid rounds over the last month. He is averaging a 74 over his last eight tournaments and has six rounds 75 or lower.
"It's been a total mindset change for him," Kirchoff said. "He's been focused on fairways, middle of the green and two putting. He's got a hot putter right now and he is making some so that is why he is where he is."
The Eagles will face Lebanon and Western Boone for the Boone County Tournament at 1 p.m. on Thursday at GCI.
