WEST LAFAYETTE – A year ago, Zionsville missed out on regional play as a team for the first time since 2009 after placing fourth in the loaded sectional.
But after a year away, the Eagles earned the opportunity to play for a berth in the State Finals, and made the most of the opportunity on Friday afternoon at Coyote Crossing.
The Eagles placed third with a score of 306, advancing to the State Finals for the first time since 2019.
“There was a lot of disappointment last year and we didn’t play our best at the sectional and I think our guys would say we gave it away last year more than anything,” Zionsville head coach Steve Simmons said. “To get out of the sectional, to get back up here on a very tough golf course – the back where we started was exceptionally difficult. I think they have to be really proud of their effort.”
Simmons said one of the things that stood out about the Eagles round was the way they closed.
The Eagles played the last four holes at 2-over, including even par on the final three.
“We haven’t done that all year, or at least not as much as you would like to see, but we finished today,” Simmons said. “We came in so strong at the end. We had four guys in a row get birdies on 8, and then had a couple more at 9. It was a great way to end the day.”
Throughout the year, the Eagles challenge themselves with their schedule to get ready for tournaments like Friday.
They play at each of the post-season courses multiple times, and face the top teams in the state on a week in, week out basis.
So when the pressure gets raised at the end of the year, the Eagles are ready for the challenge.
“Our schedule this year prepared us for today more than a lot of other teams,” Simmons said. “We aren’t going to take home as many trophies, but when we get in these situations we aren’t overwhelmed with it. We played great today and our leaders did a nice job, so it was nice to see.”
Adam Melliere led the Eagles with a 1-over 73, to tie for third overall.
After being 3-over through four holes, Melliere had three-straight birdies on 15, 16 and 17 (the Eagles played the back nine first) to get back to even before bogeying the 18th.
He played the front nine even par, adding two more birdies.
Gavin Poole shot a 76 for the Eagles to tie for seventh.
Poole had three birdies on the day.
“Since the Spring Preview, Gavin has been really, really good for us,” Simmons said. “The last month he has been on fire and has played so well. The same can be said about Adam. The last month he has been lights out and he made a lot of birdies today. He did what a leader does on a day that is really tough.”
The Eagles also got a 78 from Max Steiner and a 79 from Bryce Conlee to round out the scoring.
Andrew Wall finished with an 81.
“For us to be successful, everyone has to pull together,” Simmons said. “We can’t do it alone and we need four guys playing well. When you are playing at this level against the top-4 or 5 teams in the state, you have to have five guys that are competing and we have that. Any one of our guys can have their day. I fully expect us to be prepared for next week.”
The Eagles will now get ready for the State Finals, which starts on Tuesday.
Each team will play 36 holes over the two days.
“We will have a practice round Monday and see how the course is playing,” Simmons said. “If we get rain over the weekend that could change things. They are talking about 15-25 mph winds on Tuesday and all of that can factor in to how we attack the course. I feel good that we have been out there three or four times already this year and our guys know it very, very well. I think that helps us against a lot of other teams.”
