BROWNSBURG - Maggie Nobbe knew that the scoring at the sectional was going to be close for her Zionsville girls golf team.
Just last week, the Eagles had faced Brownsburg on the sectional course at West Chase, and lost by a stroke in a nine-hole match.
That served to be a little bit of foreshadowing, as the sectional was even closer.
Unfortunately for the Eagles it was the same result, as Brownsburg edged the Eagles on the fifth-score tiebreaker after both teams shot a 309.
"Brownsburg had a really good day, and congratulations to them," Nobbe said. "It's all about survive and advance right now, and that's what we did. I am glad the girls put their best foot forward and we'll go and try to get better for next week."
Both teams do advance to next week’s regional, along with Plainfield who came in third.
Nobbe said Friday that we just another example of what the Eagle coaches stress throughout the season - just focus shot by shot and don’t let bad shots linger.
"These girls realize how important each shot is," Nobbe said. "I think they will look at that even more today, and they definitely put their best foot forward. We will continue to work on our short game and get ready for next week."
Paige Henney and Amaya Wade led the Eagles, both shooting 76s.
Maddie Diedrich shot a 77 and Maddie Kaltenmark shot an 80.
Kaitlin Adler shot an 85.
Henney has earned the fifth spot in the lineup over the last several weeks and showed strong play in her first sectional appearance.
"Paige has been solid all year, and is always putting in work at practice and staying after practice is over," Nobbe said. "It great to see her post this score and get some confidence. It was good to see solid scores from Amaya and Maddie Diedrich too - all the girls had really solid rounds."
The Eagles now head to Battle Ground for the regional where the top three teams advance to the state finals.
Zionsville has played the course a couple of times this year already.
"It's really focusing on our short game and making sure that is all in check," Nobbe said. "They have the shots, not its trying to get those putts to fall."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.