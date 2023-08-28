CICERO – It’s been a couple of challenging days for the Zionsville girls golf team.
After placing sixth in the Hall of Fame Tournament on Saturday (which featured 19 of the top 21 teams in the state), the Eagles traveled to Bear Slide on Monday to play in the HCC Tournament (which features four of the top-6 and six of the top-20 teams in the state).
And while it wasn’t their best score of the season, the Eagles battled their way to a 319, good for third overall.
“I’m proud of the girls for battling,” Zionsville head coach Maggie Nobbe said. “It was a long 18 holes on Saturday, and then coming back to play another 18 Monday is always tough. They grinded through, and the good thing is we aren’t peaking yet, so we are just getting more rounds in getting better as we go.”
Maddie Kaltenmark led the team with a 74, earning all-conference honors for the second-straight year.
“This is a great confidence boost and she has been putting up some good numbers,” Nobbe said. “Mentally she is so into her game shot-for-shot and is focusing on one shot at a time. She is avoiding the really big numbers and is doing a good job of containing those.”
Maddie Diedrich also earned all-conference honors for the second-straight year, shooting an 80.
“She has really been focusing on her game and getting her swing back to where she wants it,” Nobbe said. “Getting all conference is a good confidence boost and she is going to keep pushing.”
Nobbe said she was happy for both girls to earn all-conference in such a tough field in their final conference tournament.
“They have put in a lot of work and deserve it,” Nobbe said. “They continue to show up and put up good numbers while being good leaders for the team.”
Amaya Wade had an 82 and Kaitlyn Adler an 83 for the Eagles.
Piper Myers and Paige Henney each shot 87.
Zionsville faces Carmel on Wednesday, before heading up to Battle Ground on Saturday.
“We are trying to eliminate those bad holes, trying to make those doubles go down to bogeys,” Nobbe said. “There are going to be bad shots, it’s how can we limit those to keep scores low. Then we are going to continue to work on short game, because that is what is going to make a difference in these tournaments. Playing in quality fields like these with all these good teams, it’s just going to help them get better and better.”
