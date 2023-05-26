LAFAYETTE - It was a solid day for the Zionsville boys track and field team on Thursday night at the Lafayette Jeff Regional.
The Eagles placed fourth with 56 points and are sending seven events to the State Finals.
"Overall, I was very, very pleased," Zionsville head coach Brad Rosebrock said. "Both individuals and relays did great and I am pleased with the work they have put in. The group we have going can all score at state and do well."
The Eagles had two regional champions.
The 4x800 team of John Bailey, Evan Mayo, Matthew Helton and Ryan Handy won in a time of 7:46.80.
Handy later won the open 800 in a time of 1:54.05.
"Any time you can win in this regional it's a big deal," Rosebrock said. "Our 4x800 relay been incredible all year and I am happy for those kids. Then Ryan Handy doubling back to win the open 800 was great too."
Cam Mullens qualified for state in two events.
He was second in the 400 in a time of 47.71 and fifth in the 200 in 22.08 but hit the state cut. The times were school records.
Knox Willis qualified in the 110-hurdles, placing third in 14.48.
Fin Essley was third in the discus with a throw if 167-feet-10 inches. Jack Turnbull will also be heading to state in the 1,600, placing sixth in a time of 4:19.95.
"Cam Mullens breaking his own school records was an amazing accomplishment," Rosebrock said. "Knox Willis making it to state after battling injuries was good to see too."
Obi Anyanwu placed eighth in the 100 in 11.07. Helton was seventh in the 800 in 1:56.06 and Sam Spees was sixth in the 3,200 in a time of 9:22.80.
The 4x100 team of Christian Barth, Ben Shuster, Anyanwu and Sam Manna race a season best time in placing seventh in 42.88. The 4x400 team of Seth Copner, Bailey, Handy and Mayo placed eighth in 3:25.08.
The State Meet begins at 3 p.m. on Friday.
"I think we are peaking at the right time," Rosebrock said. "We have some positive momentum going. School is out now, so the routine is going to be a little off, but hopefully we use this as a chance to get some rest and make sure we are ready to go come Friday."
