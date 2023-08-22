ZIONSVILLE - Every match up in the HCC during the boys soccer season seems to go down to the wire.
The 2023 conference opener between No. 3 Zionsville and No. 5 Fishers didn't disappoint, with the Eagles holding off the visiting Tigers to win 3-2 and start conference play off 1-0.
"You always want to start on the positive end of the ledger," Zionsville head coach Rob Jordan said. "There are still a lot of games to be played, but losing the conference opener is always deflating. It's always good to get that first win, especially when you beat a good team. Fishers is really good and I like a lot of the things they do. They have some really quick players and they are dangerous, but our kids did a good job to get the win."
Leading 3-2 in the waning minutes, the task got a little harder for the Eagles on a muggy night when they received a red card and had to play the final minutes down a man.
But while the Tigers controlled possession and put the Eagles under pressure, they were never able to get a real clean look at goal to tie the game.
"When you are playing a man down, there can be a little confusion about who has to move where but we did well," Jordan said. "They had a lot of opportunities around our 18, but we had enough bodies back to make things difficult on them. We did a good job of limiting their opportunities and just get the clock to 0."
While the Eagles were able to hold off the Tigers on the defensive end, they also found ways to put the ball in the back of the net as well.
Senior Noah Almeida scored two goals and junior Jackson Theobald had one in the game. And while the season is just three games old, the three goals were the most the Eagles have had in a game this year.
"It's tough to score three goals in this conference, especially the way we started out," Jordan said. "They took it to us the first 10 minutes of the game, and we had to get ourselves back in the game. After those opening minutes, if you would tell me we would have scored three goals against a team like Fishers, I would have never guessed that."
Zionsville is now 2-1-0 on the year.
They travel to Westfield on Tuesday before heading down to Hoosier Cup.
"We are coming together," Jordan said. "We are still trying to figure out all the rotations we have, and we have some really strong players on the bench that haven't had time yet that deserve it. It can be tough starting out with some really tough teams like we have. We are happy with what we are doing. We have some things to improve on, but we are on the right track."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.