CARMEL - Prairie View proved to be a difficult track on Tuesday for the opening round of the IHSAA State Finals.
Cooler temperatures and moderate winds made the course a challenge for the golfers, who started the two-day state tournament.
After the opening 18 holes, Zionsville is tied for seventh with a total of 309, 18 shots off the lead but just six out of third.
"We started on the back, and the back is tougher for sure," Zionsville head coach Steve Simmons said. "The conditions made it very difficult to start, but I thought once we got four or five holes played we started to settle in and started stringing some pars together. We got into some rhythm and played OK after that start."
Despite the conditions, there were some fantastic rounds put in by golfers and one was played by Eagle senior Adam Melliere, who finished with a 2-under 70.
He is fourth individually after day one and three shots off the lead.
"Adam had a great day," Simmons said. "Two under is a fantastic score and we will see where that ends up at the end of the day. He had a day where controlled the golf ball, kept it below the hole and his misses were in the right spot. I fully expect him to be in contention tomorrow."
Melliere was 1-under on his first nine, getting a birdie on the par-3 12th.
He bogeyed the third to drop back to even, but responded with birdies on four and seven to finish the round.
"Those closing holes are tough, especially nine (where Melliere had a good two-putt par)," Simmons said. "He kept his ball in play all day, had good control of his irons and when you do that out here - this is really a second shot golf course. It isn't as demanding off the tee, but you have to be able to hit your irons well."
Gavin Poole is tied for 38th after the opening round after shooting a 78.
Andrew Wall is tied for 46th after shooting a 79 and Max Steiner is tied for 64th after shooting an 82.
Bryce Conlee shot an 83 and is tied for 71st.
The Eagles will start round at 8:18 from the first tee, playing with Columbus North and Tipton.
With the field bunched up outside the top two, Simmons said the little things will make a difference.
Zionsville was 9-over in the final four holes, while 12-over the first 14. Cut down on a couple of shots and they can contend for a spot on the podium.
"There is really nothing to hold back for tomorrow," Simmons said. "We can be more aggressive tomorrow and see where that leaves us at the end of the day. I feel good about where we are. We didn't play badly, but we didn't play our best and this course will get you if your not on your game. I fully believe we will be ready to go tomorrow."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.