Zionsville - The Eagle volleyball team knew it was going to be a good challenge on Tuesday night when they welcomed in Harrison.
The Raiders came in with a 15-3 record and had recently had a 15-match winning streak that propelled them into the top-10 in Class 4A.
But when they needed to, the Eagles - ranked seventh in the state this week - dug deep and came away with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-23) win over the Raiders.
"It was going to take a good effort," Zionsville head coach Olivia Goldstein said. "Harrison wasn't going to let a ball drop - they were so scrappy on defense. We talked a lot about how when other teams make mistakes, it's like a breather for us. It felt good to have some tight sets and find our way out."
The Eagles, now 17-1, won their first 12 matches before dropping a match to Carmel last Wednesday.
Since then, they topped Franklin Central 3-0, won their tournament with three wins, and picked up a quality win against a strong Raiders team.
It was the type of response Goldstein and her staff were looking for.
"Our home tournament didn't have as many tough matches, so that allowed us to rebound a little bit," Goldstein said. "But overall, we are starting to see how competitive it is out there and what it is going to take to get where we want to go."
Zionsville led just 14-13 in the first set and then just 17-15. But they went on a 6-2 spurt, getting three kills from Elli Strecker and one from Isabelle Poehlein to get up six, and ultimately closed the set on an 8-3 run.
A late run also helped the Eagles in the second set. After Zionsville led early, Harrison came back to take a 20-18 lead.
But a kill from Strecker tied the set at 21, and Sophia Poehlein followed with another to give the Eagles a 22-21 lead. Those two would go back-to-back again to close the set, with the Eagles ending set two on a 7-1 run.
The third set was much the same. The teams were tied at 14, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, when it looked like Zionsville had a little breathing room when they went up 22-20.
But the visiting Raiders won the next three points, forcing an Eagle timeout. Zionsville tied the set at 23 on a kill from Josie Imes, and then back-to-back attacking errors by Harrison concluded the match.
"We couldn't have executed any better on those last few points," Goldstein said. "We talked about instead of making an error on a first ball side out, let's hit some good shots so we get a good opportunity to score. And we did that."
The Eagles host Noblesville on Thursday, but have a challenging final few weeks of the regular season.
Goldstein said the final weeks of the regular season are going to be good preparation for the sectional.
"Our schedule ramps up quick and we have to be ready for it," she said. "We stress that we have to be the best competition we see in practice and work our butts off so we are ready."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.