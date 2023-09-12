ZIONSVILLE - This year's meeting between the Lebanon and Zionsville boys tennis teams was a little different.
For the first time in 25 years, the two county schools are in different sectionals, so their regular season match wasn't a potential sectional preview.
But both teams still have high goals for the rest of the season and Tuesday evening's match, a 5-0 Zionsville win, was a good preparation for big matches to come.
"These kind of match-ups are always good for us to see where we are at and go up against a good opponent," Lebanon head coach Sam Godby said. "You can't waste those opportunities. It was good to test ourselves against an excellent program and I saw some guys make some good adjustments and have some success."
The Eagles were coming off a big 3-2 win over No. 4 Brebeuf on Monday night, and rested some of their regulars with the conference tournament coming up this weekend.
Head coach Earl Allen said it was good to continue with the positive momentum.
"It's a good place to be at the moment because wins help breed confidence," Allen said. "All the work that our guys have been putting in, it seems to be coming to fruition, so that is nice to see."
At No. 1 singles, Carson Fu topped Matthew Barber 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Tyler Barker topped Owen Bigler 6-3, 6-4 and at No. 3 singles, Kevin Henkle defeated Wesley Byrd 6-0, 6-3.
At No. 1 doubles, Carter Hughes and Spencer Krone defeated Jack Ferrell and Reece Guyman 6-2, 6-3 and at No. 2 doubles, Braden Parker and Evan Reynolds topped Ian Kincade and Owen Kincade 6-1, 6-0.
"When it comes down to the end of the season, it's good to play an opponent that may be a little more skilled than what you may see in the state tournament," Godby said. "This was a great opportunity for us, and hopefully we take some lessons from today and and sharpen our skills moving forward."
The Tigers are still in a really good spot to accomplish their major goals for the year.
They are 13-3 and undefeated in the Sagamore Conference.
With four matches remaining, and two conference matches, Godby said the Tigers want to continue to build some momentum heading into the sectional.
"We were able to win our own invite last weekend, and beat Greenwood for the first time in a while, which was nice," Godby said. "We definitely have some momentum, and these next two weeks we just want to make sure we keep it going. We talked after beating Crawfordsville that we control our own destiny in the conference. If we want it, we can take it, and that has been our mindset all year. These guys are motivated and are getting better one day at a time."
Zionsville has the HCC Tournament this weekend, and still has some big regular season matches before the sectional.
Allen said the Eagles have a few things to work on, and this weekend's HCC Tournament will be a good test for his team.
"The biggest thing for us is serves and combo plays," Allen said. "As long as we can execute our game plans, we can be successful. Conference is always a pivotal part of the season, and tends to dictate how we do. If we can go out and work the processes that we've been practicing and doing every day, we are going to be in good shape."
