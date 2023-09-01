ZIONSVILLE – The Zionsville-Westfield football rivalry has been one of extreme frustration for the Eagles of late. Entering Friday night’s Hoosier Crossroads Conference opener at Zionsville the Shamrocks had won 10 in a row over the Eagles.
Class 5A No. 5 Westfield was able to extend that streak to 11, but by the smallest of possible margins.
Kicker Trevor Henkle had plenty of distance on a 53-yard field goal attempt with less than 30 seconds left, but it was just barely wide right, allowing the Shamrocks to escape with a 28-27 victory.
“He was ready,” said Zionsville coach Scott Turnquist. “He put a great kick on it and we all thought it went in. Obviously, our angle isn’t great on the sideline so we weren’t for sure, but he gave it everything he had and nailed it with plenty of distance, but it just didn’t go our way.”
Escape is the right word for the Shamrock win, as Zionsville was the better team for much of the night.
Westfield (3-0) took an early lead after Eugene Hilton fumbled on the game’s opening play, setting up a short TD drive of 19 yards.
The Shamrocks then forced a punt on Zionsville’s next possession, but an interception by Nolan Osterling off of a tipped pass set up a 37-yard field goal early in the second quarter by Henkle.
Brady Peterson then got a second Zionsville (2-1, 0-1) interception on the next Westfield possession, and he returned it all the way to the five-yard line. Case Anderson then scored from a yard out to put the Eagles in front 10-7.
On the next Westfield drive it appeared that Peterson had another interception, but it was negated by a questionable pass interference call. On the very next play Kendall Garnett broke a 30-yard TD run to put the Shamrocks back in front.
Zionsville responded with a lengthy 13 play drive and went back in front when Luke Murphy had a 15-yard TD run on a 3rd and 14 scramble.
The Eagles led 17-14 before halftime and had a chance to steal three more points with a short field goal as time expired, but Henkle missed from 30 yards out.
“I think it was one of those games where we just didn’t make enough tonight,” said Turnquist. “Our guys put so much on the field tonight and it just didn’t get our way. That’s tough.”
To start the second half it was Westfield’s turn to turn the ball over early, as a lost fumble led to a field goal by Henkle to make it 20-14.
The defense then forced a three-and out and Murphy led another TD drive that he capped with a two-yard run.
It appeared he had also scored on a two-point conversion, but the officials determined that Zionsville called timeout before the snap. The Eagles elected to kick after the stoppage, making it 27-14.
That is when Westfield responded strong. They made a quick 8 play, 80-yard TD drive that ended with an eight-yard run by Garnett.
They then recovered a fumble forced by San Bola on a sack at the Zionsville 34 late in the third quarter.
Westfield went in front 28-27 when Garnett caught a 4th down TD pass from Jackson Gilbert just as he avoided what would have been a clutch sack. It was one of a handful of missed plays that individually would have turned the game.
Zionsville ran into bad luck on its next drive, as it converted a 3rd down opportunity in Westfield on three successive plays only to have it wiped away by a penalty. The Shamrocks were then on the verge of putting the game away with a score, but Zionsville got a 4th down stop at its nine-yard line with 4:31 left.
Given a second chance Murphy nearly led a game-winning drive. He finished the night with 50 yards rushing and two touchdowns as he made multiple plays with his legs all night.
He then converted long plays to Hilton and a 24-yard pass to Wrigley Bumgardner down to the Westfield 25 with a minute to play.
“I don’t know if I have ever seen a kid lay it out on the field like that for his team,” said Turnquist of Murphy. I mean… what a captain and a leader. I don’t think he could have squeezed one more ounce tonight.”
Disaster nearly struck on 2nd and 10 from the 25 as Sam Manna was hit and fumbled, but Murphy fell on it at the Westfield 36 to keep the final chance alive.
Facing 4th and 21 Zionsville elected for the long field that had plenty of distance from Henkle, but was just wide.
Murphy finished the night with 228 yards passing and an impressive 22 of 27 passing.
The Eagles will travel to Franklin Central next week in conference play.
