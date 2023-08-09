ZIONSVILLE - The Zionsville volleyball program isn't shying away from their goals this fall.
With a talented group coming back from a successful season, the group is aiming to accomplish some special things this fall.
"We want to go to state," Zionsville head coach Olivia Goldstein said. "This is one of the most talented groups that I have seen come through and I think we are putting in the work to get there."
Goldstein enters her second year in charge of the program.
They finished 20-12 last year, and have been building on that throughout the off-season.
"The culture has been amazing," Goldstein said. "It's been a real shift from last year, where we were new and that was a lot of figuring things out and learning. This year, we jumped right into the gym and got going. We have been focusing more on the intangibles - culture, energy and teamwork and are working on some tactical feedback."
The Eagles return Isabelle Poehlein, who led the team with 253 kills and had 42 blocks and 176 digs a year ago.
Josie Imes had 184 kills and 161 digs, while Sadie Meenan had 172 kills and 74 blocks. Sophia Poehlein had 141 kills and 184 digs.
Alexa Green had 501 assists and Amanda Evers had 426.
"Josie Imes really found her voice this spring and summer," Goldstein said. "She was a six-rotation player as a freshman outside last year and I think she felt a little too young and new to be taking on that leadership role. But hers is a voice that always stands out in the gym and I see her being the gatekeeper of our culture and keeping everyone else in line. She's been a big leader, and Sadie Meenan as a senior has been a leader as well. Those are the two that come to mind."
The Eagles will also have a newcomer to watch in setter Mya Cunningham, who brings a different dynamic to the team, Goldstein said.
"We are excited to have her and we just really think she has the speed and precision to make our gym that much more competitive," Goldstein said. "I think that has felt like a missing puzzle piece for our team, and we are excited to add her to the mix and make more competition at that position."
With the pieces the Eagles have returning, Goldstein said the strength of the team will have to do with the balance they have.
So far in practice, she said, the defense has been a highlight.
"Our defense, blocking and serving should all be strong," Goldstein said. "We are still working on our side out phase of the game. But with the height and reach we have, and our girls aren't letting balls drop in practice. That's a tough team to win against."
The Eagles open the season on Monday at McCutcheon and will host Lawrence North in a scrimmage on Thursday.
Goldstein said they have used a lot of their practice time in trying to figure out their rotations and make sure they are ready to go.
"Our passing is good, but it's new because we graduated a couple of DS/liberos last year who were in the line-up for six rotations," Goldstein said. "We have been trying to get our serve receive together, finding out what the best recipe is there so we can score on first ball side out."
