There is a good buzz around the Zionsville girls soccer program as they get ready to start this fall season.
While only officially being together for two weeks, the Lady Eagles have put in a lot of work during the off-season after a successful year a season ago and are ready to hit the ground running.
"It's exciting because we have some key returners from last year and we had a pretty successful year," Zionsville head coach Ramon Aguillon said. "We have eight returning starters, and it's been exciting to watch them and some talented newer players have stepped up. Overall that talent level is really high, which is great to see."
The Eagles went 10-2-6 last year and placed second in the conference.
Aguillon said with the returning players the Eagles have, they have been able to pick up from where they left off last year.
"When you come back as a team and have a lot of those positions already understood, that makes a difference," Aguillon said. "We still have to fill in some gaps, but there is good cohesion already."
With those key pieces returning, the Lady Eagles have some high hopes for the season ahead.
They feel good about being in a position to contend for championships.
"The ceiling is very high for this group," Aguillon said. "The main goal is to win the sectional. Our sectional is so tough and that is the first step. Our girls know its been a few years since we have won it and understand that, but I think we have a group that can challenge for it."
The Eagles return leading scorer Meg Jacklin (nine goals) and Grace Leriger (seven goals) from last year. Amelia Brocious was tied for the team lead with six assists.
Zionsville also returns key pieces in goalkeeper Avery Keller, defender Elsie Stump, and Grace Sepiol, Bryn Maxwell and Emma Hamelmann.
"We are really excited about our senior class," Aguillon said. "Grace Leriger, this will be her third year on varsity and has a lot of experience. Elsie Stump has a lot of experience in the back and is going to be a leader at center back for us. Someone I am really proud of is Avery Keller and the amount of growth she has had. She has taken great strides as a leader."
Along with the returning players, Aguillon said the Eagles have plenty of reinforcements behind - and that is expected to be the team's strength.
"I think our strength is going to be our depth," Aguillon said. "Not only will we have a strong starting 11, but we have girls coming off the bench that can make a difference too. We have great experience too. These girls have been in tough situations over the last few years and know what it takes."
Zionsville opens up the season on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. against North Central.
Aguillon said the main focus in the pre-season has been finalize each girls role and making sure they all know what is expected of them.
"It's getting the girls back together as a group and finalize the roles of each girl," Aguillon said. "We want to finalize our style of play that we want to have and just use these first couple of weeks to refine some things."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.