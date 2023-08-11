It will be a little bit of a youth movement on the Western Boone girls soccer team this fall.
With 18 underclassmen, there may be some growing pains for the Lady Stars, but there is also a lot of talent and that has head coach Shane Steimel excited about the possibilities.
"There is a lot of potential with this team," Steimel said. "We have eight freshmen and 10 sophomores and we have some really hard-working kids. We have some great upperclassmen too, and they are going to provide great leadership for this group."
Steimel said the captains this year will be Hannah Hayden, Addie Jones and Becca Keyes.
Steimel said their leadership is going to go a long way with helping the team.
"We talked about how captains have to be mentally strong," Steimel said. "We'd like to play a little different style and be adaptable this year. Sometimes we are going to have to go forward and play fast, and in other games we are going to have to play more possession. They have a high soccer IQ from being around the last several years and we are going to rely on that."
The Stars finished 8-5-1 last year, placing third in the Sagamore Conference.
Coming off that season, Steimel said the big thing he hopes for is to see the improvement throughout the year so the Stars are peaking at the right time of the year.
"We want to improve each week," Steimel said. "That sounds cliche, but you never know what other teams have coming back right now. We had some nice success last year, and I am proud of how competitive this group is. I don't know what our record is going to be at the end of the year, but I know every game we are going to give great effort."
When looking at the strengths of the team, Steimel said there are a couple of things that stand out with the team.
"Our depth is going to be solid," Steimel said. "Our depth and our possession is going to be good. We have enough returning in the back to where I think we will be pretty solid defensively."
The Stars don't start their season until next Thursday, when they host Southmont in a Sagamore Conference match.
Steimel said the Stars will use the next few practices to make sure everyone is up to speed and in soccer shape.
"It can be a challenge having so many multi-sport athletes that don't play soccer year round," Steimel said. "We have great kids that come in very strong and fit, but don't spend a lot of time throughout the year playing soccer. So we are fine tuning some things to get ready for Southmont."
