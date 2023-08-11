Lebanon, IN (46052)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.