The Western Boone boys soccer program continues to grow, and this fall they are looking to do big things on the field.
The Stars had 27 players come out this year, it is one of the biggest teams the Stars have had, and now they have to build the relationships on the field.
"They have all been dedicated to the team," Western Boone head coach Shane Conner said. "This is the largest group we have had, and they want to be here and are building the team culture. That's the most important thing, building the team culture before the season starts so we can all work together."
As the Stars getting ready to start the season, Conner has simple goals for what his team can accomplish this year.
The main thing is to make sure the Stars are playing their best come sectional time.
"The main goal is to each day be better than we were the day before," Conner said. "We are looking to improving every day, especially with us having some young kids that have never played before. So far they are doing a good job of that."
When looking at leaders on the team, Conner said he has been impressed by his three senior captains.
He said they have done a good job of setting an example for the entire program.
"Johnathan Imbus has been a great leader for this group so far," Conner said. "Noah Starks and Billy Wade have done a great job too in being leaders for this group. They are our three captains, they appreciate that role and they are showing how to lead."
Conner said when it comes to strengths of the team, the way the Stars play together will be one of their biggest strengths.
Each game is going to be a total team effort, with no contribution more or less than another.
"The way we work together as a team is going to be a strength," Conner said. "We understand that no one person is better than the next - it takes all 11 players on the pitch to win the game. They have shown that they are willing to learn and have a good team camaraderie."
Western Boone will open it's season on Tuesday against Crawfordsville.
Conner said a lot of their work in pre-season has been on making sure their spacing is right.
"What we are really focusing on now is playing the entire pitch, instead of focusing where the ball is in relation to the pitch," Conner said. "We want to see the whole field as our chalkboard per se so we can make sure we utilize our time and space."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.