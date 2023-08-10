The Lebanon girls soccer team closed last season strong, winning four of their final six matches and reaching the sectional title game.
A lot of players are back from that group, and the Lady Tigers are hoping that experience pays off this year.
“This is an amazing group of girls,” Lebanon head coach Sam Parsons said. “The majority of them were here every time we had something this summer. They have worked hard and communicating well and are helping each other. We have a big junior class that got experience last year as sophomores and they are upperclassmen now leading the team and teaching the younger girls. That gets me excited to see them working together.”
Parsons said there are a few main goals for the Tigers this year.
There were a couple of lopsided losses last year that she wants to eliminate this year. That leads into the major goal, of making sure the squad is ready to compete match in and match out throughout the year.
“The goal is that we want to compete every game,” Parsons said. “Win or lose, if they come off the field happy with the way they and the team played – that’s a good thing. We don’t want to walk off the field thinking we could have given more effort.”
Parsons said a few girls have really emerged in leadership positions this year, starting with a couple of their returning captains.
“Ava Lehmkuhler and Ciarra Hiatt were captains last year and they are both still huge leaders for us,” Parsons said. “Some of the juniors that have stepped up at Karlee Roberts and Bre Stratton. They have taken big steps forward from last year and have a bigger voice.”
When looking at strengths of the team, Parsons said the accountability of the team is something that will stand out, and the way they will play for each other.
“It will be our communication and how we work together,” Parsons said. “I want them to take some ownership and be able to say what they see wrong and where we can improve. They are really encouraging each other and are coming together as a team.”
Lebanon heads to Sheridan on Monday for the season opener.
Parsons said the Tigers are working on fine tuning some things ahead of that match.
“I want to work on covering the back post and making sure we have everything covered, and timing our runs,” Parsons said. “We want to fine tune that before our opening game with Sheridan.”
