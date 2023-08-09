The Western Boone volleyball program has found great success in recent years.
The Stars finished as the state runner-up in 2021, then made it to the semi-state last year before falling in five sets to eventual state champion Providence.
And while they graduated a big senior class, there are a lot of pieces back to help the Stars again this year as they aim to contend for championships.
“We still hope to win the conference and then sectionals and go from there,” Western Boone head coach Laura Bragg said. “I know the team looks a little different, but we will have an amazing group of girls and some key pieces back with a core of Janie (Ransom), Raegan (Durbin) and Alayna (Christner).”
The Stars graduated seven seniors, which obviously leaves some voids from last year’s team.
But Bragg said she has been really impressed with the work the group put in during the off-season to try and ease that transition.
“It’s been a pretty big change, losing those seven amazing seniors, but I have been really impressed with the leadership of our juniors and seniors,” Bragg said. “They have really done a good job over the spring and summer of leading the group, showing that work ethic and getting us ready.”
The Stars return Raegan Durbin, who had 458 kills and 322 digs last season.
Alayna Christner had 136 kills and a team-best 96 blocks, while Janie Ransom had 1104 assists and 159 digs.
“They have been amazing leaders and they have high expectations,” Bragg said. “They all had great club seasons and played in the Open Division, so they are used to playing that top competition. They are trying to bring everyone else up to that level, while being really patient with some of the younger girls who are learning to play at the varsity level.”
Bragg said she has also been impressed with some of the girls who will be filling the spots of those seven graduating seniors.
She said she has seen a lot of growth from players who were waiting their turn on the varsity court.
“Ella Shepherd and Emma Miller have been great players, they just didn’t get on the court that much the past couple of years,” Bragg said. “Emmerson Gott is a sophomore and has gotten so much better from last year, and Olivia Smith has converted to a DS and has done a great job with that.”
With some of the returning pieces they have back, Bragg thinks the Stars offense can be a big strength of the team, especially with Durbin returning and moving Christner to the right side, where she will play in college.
And as they get ready for the season opener against Monrovia next week, Bragg said the focus will be on getting their passing under control and ready for the upcoming year.
“We are working a lot of passing,” Bragg said. “Raegan is our only returning serve receive player, so we have worked a lot of passing in the summer and these opening practices. We have a lot of talented hitters, it’s just making sure we can get them into good positions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.