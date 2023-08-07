DOVER – If the Western Boone tennis team has success this fall, it won’t just be from the work they put in during the season.
As they get ready for the season opener next Tuesday, head coach Dustin Cunningham said what has impressed him the most is the work the team put in during the off-season, and how it was carried over into the fall.
“Our summer was awesome,” Cunningham said. “We had seven guys make ‘Breakfast Club’ and had multiple guys play in tournaments and came to a lot of open courts. We have taken that momentum from the great summer we had into the start of practice.”
Western Boone returns six of its seven varsity players from a year ago, along with some quality young players to fill out the roster.
With a veteran core back, Cunningham said the Stars have been able to hit the ground running in practice.
“It makes things a lot of easier,” Cunningham said. “They know what to expect, even in our stretching and warm-ups every day. If I want to brainstorm or try some different things, it makes it easier to do that knowing that they are going to do what they are supposed to to get ready.”
With a good core back, the Stars want to challenge for championships this fall.
Some of the other top teams also have large groups of players returning, but Cunningham said the Stars know what they have to do to hopefully come out on top in the conference and sectional.
“We want to compete in the conference and to do that, we have to compete with Lebanon and Crawfordsville – who both should be pretty solid,” Cunningham said. “They were 1-2 last year and bring back a lot of guys. We have to make sure we are good to go in those matches if we are going to reach our goals.”
The Stars return all three of their singles players in Gavin Hawkins, Brady Warmoth and Jon Rutherford.
Andrew Petro, Tyler Konz and Garrett Prickett are all back as well from the doubles teams.
“Andrew Petro and Gavin Hawkins have been great leaders,” Cunningham said. “But really, nearly all the returning guys put in a lot of work this summer and have all improved in different ways. I can’t say enough about their commitment to getting better.”
Another thing the Stars have to look forward to is a new sectional at the end of the year.
After competing with Zionsville for the last 25 years, the sectional was split up with Lebanon and Western Boone heading west to play in the Crawfordsville Sectional.
By moving away from one of the top programs in the state, it has created some extra excitement in the program, Cunningham said.
“Every year before, you kind of knew there was an end date,” Cunningham said. “We had a team go undefeated, and they only won 11 total games in the sectional title match. Being with schools that are similar size or in our conference, it keeps the focus through that week, and we will be able to change some things up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.