LEBANON – With a majority of the team back from a successful season a year ago, the Lebanon boys tennis team is ready to compete for titles this fall.
Head coach Sam Godby has liked the effort from his group so far as they continue early season workouts ahead of the opener.
“We return quite a bit of experience,” Godby said. “A lot of our line-up is intact and we are excited about that. That makes things a lot easier, especially since they are used to me, after it being my first year last year. They know what I expect, how things go and we are in a better spot right know than we were last year.”
Lebanon finished second in the conference a season ago, and reached sectional semifinal before falling to Zionsville.
While No. 1 singles player John Gascho graduated, the Tigers return nearly all of the rest of their line-up and are ready to take a step forward this year.
“Last year kind of left a bad taste in our mouth,” Godby said. “We thought we could win conference and we lost a very close match with Crawfordsville that decided it. That gives us some encouragement going into this year, knowing what we have to improve and what we need to do to reach our goals.”
Lebanon returns Matthew Barber and Owen Bigler from singles play, as well as Reece Guyman, Jack Ferrell and David Garcia from their doubles line-up.
With so many returning players, there isn’t a shortage of leadership on the Tigers this year.
Godby said a couple of players have really stood out, and the seniors have done a good job of leading the team this year so far.
“We are a pretty old team,” Godby said. “All the seniors have done a great job of leading the way. David Garcia has stood out. He played two doubles last year, and he is the first one to practice and the last to leave. He is setting a good example for the rest of the team. Reece Guyman, Drew Reeves, Aiden Sell, Dan Krulik and Matthew Barber have all been great as seniors as well.”
There is one big difference at the end of the year for the Tigers, with a new sectional alignment taking place.
The sectional was broken apart this year, with Lebanon and Western Boone moving to the Montgomery County sectional away from Zionsville.
“Things are much more realistic now in terms of trying to win it,” Godby said. “Things are right in front of us, and we feel like if we work hard we can accomplish the goals we have set. We are just excited to see what happens from now until the end of the season.”
