There is some excitement brewing within the Lebanon volleyball program as they get ready for the upcoming season.
With some key pieces back and some talented youngsters coming in, head coach Emily Vanatsky is excited about the potential of what her team can accomplish this fall.
So far, the preparations to reach those goals have been going well.
“We are at a point where we have a lot of strong talent coming in,” Vanatsky said. “They are ready to be pushed and are ready to take on some of these tougher teams that we have struggled with in the past. We have a couple of strong freshmen coming up that got third at Nationals in Orlando which was awesome to see. They’re already playing at a really competitive level and they’ve accelerated and fallen right in with the rest of the team.”
Lebanon finished 11-15 a year ago and 5-2 in the Sagamore Conference.
Vanatsky, now in her third year in charge, said the Tigers have had some great practices leading up to the season opener.
“We are very much looking at a ‘We before I’ mentality this year,” Vanatsky said. “We are working as a team and we have a deep bench, so we know if we throw someone in we can trust them fully. We would love to win conference this year, the last two years we have been inching up, so if we can move up a couple more spots that would be great.”
The Tigers return Sydnie Starkey, who led the team with 208 kills last year, and added 150 digs.
Alli Albea had 82 kills, 219 assists and 164 digs last year, with Emily Sperry adding 65 kills and 25 blocks. Audrey Butler led the team with 291 assists.
“Sydnie Starkey is in her fourth season on varsity and has really emerged as a leader, and she was a big one last year too,” Vanatsky said. “Avery Buckler, who didn’t get to see the court a lot last year, really emerged this summer and is playing out of her mind. That goes for Ava Susong in the back row and Mya Nelson. Our two setters, Alli Albea and Audrey Butler have been stepping up a lot.”
If everything goes the way the Tigers hope this fall, Vanatsky said there are a few things that will be strengths and make a difference – both physically and mentally.
“Our front row game is going to be completely different than it has in the past,” Vanatsky said. “We have some height, which is something we haven’t had in a long time. I think they are ready to be pushed to another level and our mental game is a lot stronger. That’s going to change everything.”
The Tigers are set to host Speedway next Tuesday in season opener.
As they prepare for that match-up, Vanatsky said there are a few things the Tigers are going to be focused on.
“We have been working on speeding up our offense,” Vanatsky said. “Our back row and defense has stepped up a ton. We have worked on that a lot the last few years, and now we are working on getting that strong offense and net play.”
