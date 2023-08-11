The Lebanon boys soccer team graduated a big senior class last year, and while there will be some new faces stepping into bigger roles, that hasn't dampened the expectations of the group.
The Tigers are coming off a 10-7-2 season that saw them place second in the conference and reach the sectional final. Now they want to take those next steps forward.
"First and foremost, the goal is to win conference," Lebanon head coach Scott Milam said. "Beyond that, we would like to win the sectional. We know it's a tough battle with the sectional we have, and losing some key pieces it will be tough, but the kids are stepping up to get themselves ready."
So far, the preparations have gone well.
Lebanon graduated 12 seniors, but so far the current group has done a great job of filling those voids.
"We have a small senior class, but the ones we have have stepped up well," Milam said. "Losing 12 seniors from last year, there are some holes to fill and the commitment so far has been great. It's exciting to see our potential."
The Tigers return some key pieces as well.
Altin Emerllahu is back after leading the team with 14 goals, while Joel Acton returns after scoring nine and Ylljon Emerllahu is back after scoring seven.
The Tigers also return goalkeeper Jorge Malagon, who had six shutouts.
"Jorge Malagon has stepped up well as a goalkeeper in the back," Milam said. "He's been leading from back there. We had a couple players who missed some time this summer, but the senior class has done well. The juniors are stepping into bigger roles too which is great."
With three of their top four scorers back from last year, Milam thinks that the offense should once again be strong.
"I think we should be scoring a lot of goals. Offensively and our midfield are our biggest strengths right now. We've got some work to do to put our backline together and see who will be put where. But scoring goals is not on my list of things to worry about, nor is goalkeeping."
The Tigers have a tough challenge right out of the gate, when they travel on Wednesday to face Brownsburg.
Milam said the Tigers have used the first few weeks of practice to clean some things before facing the Bulldogs.
"We have been going through a lot so far, but getting our defense together is a big thing," Milam said. "We are going to be funneling a lot of defenders through and seeing who works the best together."
