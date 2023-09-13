High school football is in the thick of conference play.
All three Boone County teams will hit the road on Friday night, looking to go 2-1 in their conferences.
Lebanon (1-3) at Frankfort (1-3)
Lebanon picked up its first win of the season last Friday against North Montgomery, and have a chance to get within a game of .500 against struggling Frankfort.
Lebanon comes in scoring 17.8 points a game and allowing 24.0. Frankfort is scoring 14.5 and allowing 39.3.
Lebanon leads the series 26-8 over the last 35 years, including 63-27 last year.
Neither team is ranked in the polls. In the Sagarin Ratings, Lebanon is 82nd overall and 24th in 4A. Frankfort is 275th overall and 61st in Class 4A.
Sagarin predicts a 42-10 Lebanon win.
For Lebanon, quarterback Jackson Folden is 35 of 74 for 422 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He had 137 yards on the ground.
Brendan Shockley has 64 carries for 338 yards. Wide receivers Kaden Lark and Trey Ries have helped the passing game get better week by week and remain big threats.
On defense, Taig Williamson leads the team with 30 tackles. Levi Poland has 26 and Shockley has 26.
For Frankfort, quarterback Doug Wood is 19 of 45 for 214 yards. He has added 100 yards rushing.
Caleb Boggs has 63 carries for 251 yards.
Rolando Castillo has nine catches for 175 yards and Garek Birge has 11 for 123.
Castillo leads the team with 36 tackles.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Western Boone (3-1) at North Montgomery (2-2)
The Stars stumbled for the first time a week ago, falling to Tri-West.
Now they travel to a difficult place to play in North Montgomery and look to get back to their winning ways.
The Stars come in averaging 29.8 points a game and allowing 17.3. North Montgomery is scoring 25.5 a game and allowing 25.0.
North Montgomery holds a 21-20 series lead the last 35 years, but WeBo has won nine straight in the series including 35-8 a year ago.
John Harrell predicts a 28-27 Charger win.
The Stars are ranked ninth in the AP Poll and second in the Coaches Poll this week. In the Sagarin Ratings, Western Boone is 105th overall and 20th in 3A. North Montgomery is 126th overall and 25th in Class 3A.
Brendan Potter is 33 of 57 for 404 yards and three touchdowns.
Cannon Brunes leads the team with 50 carries for 327 yards and five scores.
Marcus Fortner has 10 catches for 106 yards.
Brunes had 59 tackles, 15 for a loss. Luke Jackson has 38 tackles and Philip Talbott has 28.
For North Montgomery, Ross Dyson is 53 of 96 for 763 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added 260 yards rushing.
Roman Utterback has 17 catches for 219 yards, with Jarrod Kirsch having 10 for 187 and Kelby Harwood having 10 for 198.
Jayden Thompson leads the defense with 44 tackles.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Zionsville (3-1) at Noblesville (2-2)
The Eagles bounced back with a win over Franklin Central last week, now hit the road again against Noblesville.
Zionsville comes into the game scoring 26.5 points a game and allowing 15.5, which is five best in 6A. The Millers are scoring 33.3 and allowing 26.5.
Zionsville leads the series 19-4. Noblesville won the last meeting in last year's sectional, 35-10.
The Eagles are 14th in the Coaches Poll. In the Sagarin Ratings, Zionsville is ninth overall and in 6A. Noblesville is 14th overall and 12th in 6A.
Sagarin predicts HSE to win 28-27.
Zionsville quarterback Luke Murphy is 55 of 76 for 723 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He has 128 yards rushing.
Sam Manna has 50 carries for 206 yards rushing.
Eugene Hilton has 20 catches for 303 yards and four scores. Wrigley Bumgardner has 15 for 178.
Luke Penola leads the defense with 42 tackles.
For Noblesville, quarterback Jacob Baker is 23 of 45 for 455 yards and five scores.
Logan Shoffner has 43 carries for 480 yards and has 194 receiving. Gage Gulley has 38 carries for 205 yards.
Aiden Baker has seven catches for 147 yards.
Austin Hastings leads the defense with 46 tackles.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.