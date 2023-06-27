LAFAYETTE - Four local players have reached the match play portion of the Indiana State Junior at Ackerman-Allen Golf Course in West Lafayette.
Tuesday was the second day of stroke play, with the top-64 players advancing to the match play portion that starts on Wednesday.
The best local finisher in stroke play was Adam Melliere, who tied for 21st.
Melliere was 2-over on the day, finishing stroke play 5-over total. In the second round he finished with two birdies, four bogeys and 12 pars.
Melliere will face Fort Wayne's Caden Baker in the first round of match play, teeing off at 10 a.m.
Right behind him was teammate Andrew Wall, who is tied for 23rd after stroke play with a two-day total of 6-over (148).
Wall had the best round of any of the local players on Tuesday, shooting 1-under. Wall had five birdies on the day, with a bogey and a triple to go along with 11 pars.
The round was one of just 10 under par on the day.
Wall will face Bloomington's Connor Byon in the first round of match play, teeing off at 8:16 a.m.
Brycen Tisch tied for 28th in stroke play, finishing his two rounds 8-over.
He was 5-over on day two, with a birdie, four bogeys and a double to go along with 12 pars.
He will face Sellersburg's Cody Coleman in the first round of match play, teeing off at 8 a.m.
Also making match play was Gavin Poole, who tied for 33rd in the stroke play portion, finishing 9-over.
He was 6-over on day 2, finishing with a birdie, four bogeys and a triple to go along with 12 pars.
Poole will face Columbia City's Kam Hoag in the first round of match play, teeing off at 8:48 a.m.
Anthony Vechiarella saw his tournament end after shooting an 85 for the second straight day.
He had six pars to go along with 10 bogeys and two doubles.
