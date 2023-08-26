Attached is the PDF and Jpg of our Friday Night Football Page for the second week of the season.
Zionsville topped Lebanon in an all Boone County match-up, while Western Boone traveled to Western and picked up a win.
Attached is the PDF and Jpg of our Friday Night Football Page for the second week of the season.
Zionsville topped Lebanon in an all Boone County match-up, while Western Boone traveled to Western and picked up a win.
Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.