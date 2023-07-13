The three-round girls state junior came to an end on Thursday afternoon at Coyote Crossing.
It was a good day for several locals who moved up the leaderboard on the final day.
Maddie Diedrich led all local finishers, placing 10th overall with a three-round score of 226.
In the final round, Diedrich had her best round of the tournament, shooting a 73.
She finished with three birdies, four bogeys and 11 pars for her round.
Zionsville's Taylor Snively also had her best round of the tournament on Thursday, moving into a tie for 36th after shooting an 80. Her total was 244.
Snively had two birdies, six bogeys, two doubles and eight pars for her round.
Zionsville's Kaitlyn Adler finished in a tie for 39th with a total of 247.
In the final round she shot an 82, getting a birdie, seven bogeys, two doubles and eight pars.
Lebanon's Audrey Patterson finished tied for 44th. She had a total of 248.
In the final round Patterson shot an 85. She had five bogeys, four doubles and nine pars.
Zionsville's Paige Henney and Amaya Wade finished tied for 54th with scores of 254.
Wade had an 82 in the final round. She had six bogeys and two doubles to go along with 10 pars.
Henney had an 83 with nine bogeys and a double to go along with eight pars.
The Indiana Golf Junior Tour will head to Sunrise Golf Course in Madison and West Lafayette Country Club on Friday.
This weekend the Southern Junior Masters will be played at Otter Creek.
