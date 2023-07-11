WEST LAFAYETTE - The 2023 Girls State Junior kicked off on Tuesday at Coyote Crossing Golf Course in West Lafayette.
Several local players started the event, which is 54-holes over three days.
After day one, Sellersburg's Paige Giovenco was the leader after shooting a 2-under 70.
Maddie Diedrich was the top local finisher on day one, being tied for 23rd with a score of 79.
She had two birdies, seven bogeys, a double and eight pars in her round.
Lebanon's Audrey Patterson is tied for 39th after shooting an 83.
She had two birdies, four pars, 11 bogeys and a double.
Taylor Snively was tied for 39th with an 83. Snively had a birdie, six bogeys, three doubles and eight pars.
Maddie Kaltenmark was tied for 46th after shooting an 84. She had six bogeys, three doubles and nine pars.
Kaitlyn Adler is tied for 50th after the opening round following an 85. She had seven bogeys and three doubles in her round to go along with eight pars.
Zionsville's Paige Henney is tied for 52nd after shooting an 86.
She had three birdies, six pars, five bogeys and two doubles in her round.
Amaya Wade is tied for 56th after shooting a 77.
Wade had a birdie, four pars, 10 bogeys and three doubles in her round.
Avery Lewis is tied for 76th after shooting a 95.
Lewis had three pars, nine bogeys and four doubles.
Brianne Reinhardt is in 87th after shooting 102. She had three pars, six bogeys and six doubles in her round.
Tee Times begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
