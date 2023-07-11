Lebanon, IN (46052)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.