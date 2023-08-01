The start of the girls golf season can be a little hectic.
With schools not in session for a lot of schools quite yet, teams use the time to get in as many rounds as possible before classes start.
So even after having long drives to tournaments on Monday, both Zionsville and Lebanon were back in action on Tuesday morning up at Battle Ground for the Lafayette Jeff Booster Invite.
"I am just proud of the girls for getting through this round today," Zionsville head coach Maggie Nobbe said. "We put them through the wringer these first couple of days. We got back late last night, then had to get to the bus at 5:30 this morning to get up here. But we do that on purpose to get them ready for the post-season and that intensity. I am proud of how they handled it."
Zionsville had two teams in the field.
Their "Green" team placed second overall with a 328, finishing seven shots behind Westfield. Their "White" team placed fourth in a field of 20 with a score of 358.
It was a good test for the Eagles on the regional course.
"Any experience we got out here is a good experience," Nobbe said. "The girls learned where they can go and where they can't later in the year. This is going to help us later in the year."
Maddie Kaltenmark finished tied for third overall with a 79.
It was the second round in the 70s to kick off the season for the Eagle senior.
"She was really calm and collected the whole round," Nobbe said. "Even if she has a shot or a hole that she isn't happy with, she just puts it behind her and moves onto the next."
For the "Green" Team, Amaya Wade had an 81, Maddie Diedrich had an 83, Piper Myers had an 85 and Kaitlyn Adler had an 86.
Lauren Thomas led the "White" Team with an 84. Miriam Villavicencio had a 90, Paige Henney had an 91, Cate Schrepferman had a 93 and Hensley Krieble had a 99.
Lebanon placed eighth with a 376.
Audrey Patterson led the team with an 88.
Emma Hornbecker had a 92, Kate Williams had a 97, Lucie Cassis had a 99 and Masin Cassis had a 104.
Lebanon and Zionsville will play a nine-hole dual at Ulen on Wednesday at 3:30.
"Getting out and getting reps, playing different courses and undulation is going to help us," Nobbe said. "We are going to get the match in, use the next couple days to recover a bit and then get ready for a tough challenge Saturday at the State Preview."
WeBo wins match with Sagamore foes
The Western Boone girls golf team topped a couple of Sagamore Conference foes on Tuesday at Rocky Ridge.
The Stars shot a 186 to top North Montgomery (210) and Danville (235).
Ally Lewis led the team with a 41.
Ila Stokes had a 47 and Stef Dickerson had a 48.
Lyla Jackson, Lillie Cripe and Jada Scott all had 50s, with Ally Sparks having a 52 and Amaya Westerfeld shooting a 53.
