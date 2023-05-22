The Zionsville and Lebanon golf teams played well at the West Lafayette Invite on Saturday at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Golf Course.
The Eagles placed second behind Westfield, shooting a 301. The Shamrocks shot 294.
Adam Melliere and Gavin Poole led the Eagles by shooting 73s, which was good for third and fourth overall.
Andrew Wall shot a 76 and Max Steiner shot a 79. The Eagles fifth golfer was Bryce Conlee, who shot an 82.
Lebanon shot a 364 on the day.
Alex Emenhiser led the team with an 85, with John Gascho shooting an 86.
Braden Newsom shot a 84, Dax Frost had a 99 and Harper Brown shot a 102.
The Eagles will play in the Carmel Invitational at Prairie View on Tuesday, at the Yorktown Invite at Delaware Country Club on Friday.
Lebanon is off until the Zionsville Invite on Tuesday, May 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.