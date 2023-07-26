As the summer begins to wind down, several local golfers took part in Indiana Junior Golf’s team events.
The Prep Tour had a team event at Pebble Brook on Tuesday.
Zionsville’s Sam Humphries and Carter Cunningham placed second in the 13-15 Age Group, shooting a 6-under 30 for nine holes.
The duo had an eagle, five birdies, two pars and a bogey.
Two local teams tied for eighth.
Harry Callahan and Hudson Leet and Alex Koch and Graham Klezner both shot 2-under 34s.
Callahan and Leet had three birdies, five pars and a bogey.
Koch and Klezner had five birdies, two pars, a bogey and a double.
Beckham Leet and Eli Baker placed 17th, shooting a 39.
They had two birdies, two pars, three bogeys and a double.
On Wednesday, the Indiana Junior Team Championship was held at Maple Creek.
Zionsville’s Gavin Poole was part of the winning team, playing with Fishers’ Kai Warner, HSE’s Cole Starnes and Mattingly Upchurch.
They shot a 59, with two eagles, nine birdies and seven pars in the best ball format.
Zionsville’s Owen Brady, Paul Wleklinski, Sawyer Kronland and James Stokely placed 14th with a 72.
They had three birdies, 13 pars, a bogey and a double.
