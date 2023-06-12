INDIANAPOLIS - A new feature of the Indiana All-Star weekend was the Futures game which featured underclassmen in all classes facing off.
Zionsville had a representative in the game, with rising senior Emma Haan playing for the South team.
"It was awesome," Haan said. "We play against these players all the time, so it's kind of cool to be on the same team and play with each other and come together. Mixing in some of the younger girls was great and playing against some of them was cool too."
Haan's team lost on Saturday, but in the end the result didn't take away from the experience.
It was a different structure of a game, with little preparation leading into it.
Haan said the team met just 15 minutes before the game and talked over a few things but that was about it.
"It's a little stressful, you just meet for a little bit and say we are going to do this and that but none of it really happens," Haan said. "You just kind of go out there and do you thing. It worked out alright."
Haan said she has dreamed of one day having the chance to wear the Indiana All-Star jersey.
So getting to be a part of the weekend, especially in the inaugural futures game, was a special feeling.
She also was excited to be able to represent Zionsville on a state wide stage.
"It has always been a dream to put on this jersey and represent," Haan said. "That was great, and to have some of my teammates her to cheer me on was awesome too."
With Laila Hull and Logan Imes playing in the senior games later in the day, the Eagles were represented in three of the four games at Gainbridge.
"It's great to be one of three players representing Zionsville," Haan said. "Logan and Laila are awesome and I am thankful that I can learn from them and be here now. I just hope I can keep this yp and be back here next year to represent even more."
Haan averaged 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles, helping them to a 20-3 record.
The Eagles return some key pieces next year, but lose some key pieces as well.
Haan knows her role will change some next year and wants to be ready for it.
"I want to be vocal on the court, getting my handles down and taking the ball to the basket," Haan said. "Obviously with such a big piece gone (Miss Basketball Laila Hull), I have some big shoes to fill and I have to be more of a scoring threat."
