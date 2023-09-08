INDIANAPOLIS – In football, dynamic one-on-one matchups are exciting to watch and can often decide games.
Friday night at Franklin Central one of the more anticipated one-on-one match-ups took place as Zionsville wide receiver Eugene Hilton, one of the top receivers in the country in the 2025 recruiting cycle, faced off against Hudauri Hines and Franklin Central, one of the state’s best defensive backs and a 2024 Purdue commit.
In the end, Hilton was the winner.
The junior receiver caught seven passes for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns in one-on-one match-ups with Hines as the Eagles earned a 24-10 Hoosier Crossroads Conference win over the Flashes.
“That was a heck of a battle and that kid is a heck of a player,” said Zionsville coach Scott Turnquist of Hines. “Hines is everything he is everything he is advertised to be and Eugene played really well tonight as well. It was a great competition. Sometimes when you get two great guys like that it is cool to watch them raise their level of play like they did tonight.”
Offense was at a premium in the first half as both teams struggled to move the mall consistently.
Zionsville (3-1, 1-1) got on the board first after an 11-play drive thanks to a 34-yard field goal from Trevor Henkle with 4:39 left in the first half.
The Flashes then used a 57 yard catch and run by Jayon Harvey to set up a 19-yard field goal as the half expired to make it 3-3 at the break.
“It took a little while to figure out what we were really capable of,” said Turnquist. “I felt like we fought through a lot of things that were self-imposed tonight, and that is what we need to clean up. They bounced back and responded to the things that happened in a positive way.”
Both offenses got moving in the second half and for Zionsville, it was a big play to Hilton that broke the deadlock.
Facing third and long Luke Murphy threw a long jump ball that Hilton was able to adjust around Hines in the air for the catch.
He then was able to lunge the final two yards into the end zone as Hines tried to bring him down for a 39-yard TD with 10:06 left in the third.
The Flashes (2-2, 0-2) later got an interception by Louron Johnson when Zionsville went for it on fourth down near midfield, and that set up a six play 60 yard drive for a tying touchdown.
Nevan Tutterow hit William McKinley for a 13-yard score over the middle with 3:09 left in the third.
The defensive play of the game came with 10:14 left in the fourth with Franklin Central facing 4th and inches at its own 40 yard line.
Prabjot Singh broke through the line and stuffed the rushing attempt for a loss of one, giving the Eagles the ball at the 40.
On the following drive it appeared Hines had gotten the better of Hilton by breaking up a pass down the sidelines on third down, but he was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct celebration penalty, giving Zionsville a first down.
Given a second chance, Hilton caught a 22-yard play=action pass from Murphy to make it 17-10 with 8:06 left.
The Eagle defense was then able to force a punt and Zionsville responded with one of its best drives of the season.
Case Anderson had two runs of more than 10 yards, Nolan Teising had a 24-yard reception, and Murphy had a 14-yard keeper to the one to set up a short TD from Anderson with 1:02 left that iced the game.
“That final drive was huge,” said Turnquist. “We ran almost all the clock off and made plays when they were there. They were not just big plays, but the routine stuff. Our offensive line settled in and played very physical on that drive like we know they are capable.”
Murphy finished the night with 179 yards passing and two TDs.
Anderson and Sam Manna combined to rush for 96 yards.
Zionsville travels to Noblesville on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.