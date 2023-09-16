ATTICA - From the very first practice this season, Western Boone girls golf coach Katie Swisher knew this group could accomplish some special things.
She wanted her team to have high goals and expectations for themselves, and to dream of doing things that no other Western Boone team has done.
Mission accomplished.
The Lady Stars shot a 378 at the sectional on Saturday afternoon, winning the sectional title by eight shots and claiming the trophy for the first time in school history.
"On Day 1, that first Friday we were able to practice, we sat down and said we lost this by two last year, what can we do this year," Swisher said. "They all wrote down their goals. And for me, I wanted to finish in the top-2 at conference, and I wanted to win a sectional championship. This has been the goal from day one."
The 378 was the best the Stars have shot at the sectional since it moved to Harrison Hills in 2019.
Over the past 24 years (as far back as annual IHSAA scores go), the Stars had four runner-up finishes, including a two stroke loss a year ago.
It looked like the sectional drought was going to continue through the first nine holes.
All the contenders started on the back-nine, and the Stars struggled, finding themselves trailing at the turn.
It went from believing they could win a sectional title to start the day, to wondering if they were even going to place in the top-3 to make it out.
"I had run out of all my coaching tricks in my coaching bag," Swisher said. "I really just told them that it is a tale of two sides here. The back nine is always harder, and they just had to focus on the front nine and what they can do there and leave the back nine in the past."
And the team did just that, shooting a 173 (a 32 shot difference) on the front nine.
They didn't just catch the field, they blew past them. That perseverance made Saturday's win even sweeter.
"They had to rebound mentally after a struggle on the back nine (which they played first)," Swisher said. "For them to hold it together, it just shows the caliber and the mental capacity this team has."
Stefanie Dickerson led the team with a XX.
The senior leader who has been in the line-up for four years, Dickerson exemplified the heart and grit the Stars showed on the course.
She finished with an 88, shooting a 40 on the front nine to help lead the charge back.
"She has been the course rat and was here as the manager when she was in junior high," Swisher said. "She has been through more sectionals than the four she played in. For her to go out as a sectional champion, that's amazing for her and I am so happy for her."
The Stars also got some strong second nine play from the two newcomers in their line-up.
Ally Lewis finished with a 90, including 41 on her second nine. Jada Scott shot a personal best 96, matching Dickerson with a 40 on her second nine.
"Playing in their first sectional, they didn't know what to expect," Swisher said. "Jada didn't really have a clue, and Ally knew a little more about the pressure to expect. For both of them to handle that and really come back with scores that really won us our first sectional championship is tremendous and speaks to what the program can be in the future."
Ally Sparks shot a 104 and Lyla Jackson had a 106 for the Stars, who now advance to the regional for a fourth-straight year.
The regional is at Battle Ground in Lafayette next Saturday.
While it will be tough to make it out of the regional with the quality teams there, Swisher wants her team to enjoy the moment and go out there and compete the best they can.
"The likelihood of us making out of that regional is low," Swisher said, noting there will be likely seven or eight top-25 teams in the field. "But it is a culmination thing and it's an honor to go out and play with those caliber of teams. We are going to enjoy this week, work on some of the little things and go out and play the best we can."
