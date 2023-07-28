Lebanon’s Graham Huffman has been immersed in racing for basically his entire life.
Now, he is taking his passion to the next level, and is racing quarter midgets and having a lot of success across the Midwest.
“My dad started taking me to the race track since I was basically born,” Huffman, who will be an eighth grader at Lebanon Middle School, said. “We have been connected to the sport our whole lives. I started getting involved in quarter midgets when my uncle came to us and asked it I wanted to test one. I tested it and have loved it ever since.”
A quarter-midget is a quarter sized of a full midget car and Huffman described it as a go-kart with a cage that can get up to 50 miles per hour.
It is run on ovals on pavement and dirt. Huffman said that he likes driving on the dirt a little more, because it forces you to control the car more as you are sliding around.
There are plenty of other things Huffman enjoys about racing, but one of the big things that stands out to him is the relationships you can build at the track.
“You make so many new friends, you get to travel around and you meet so many new people,” Huffman said. “It’s just different than any other sport and it’s amazing.”
Huffman is in his second year of full-time racing and has found a different level of success this year.
Racing in several different series, Huffman came into the year with a goal of winning five races – matching his career total.
So far he has won 20 of 35 races he has entered and has a chance to win multiple championships in the different series he races in.
“We have been working really hard in the garage to make sure our stuff is right,” Huffman said. “We have had Nate Foster come to us and he has helped a lot with our program – setting up the car and giving me advice in everything. He has really helped me with how to run the races and how to do things at my pace. None of it would be possible without Ultimate QM, FPE, Finish Line Transportation, Indy Authentics, Foster Performance Engineering and Kokomo Quarter Midget Club.”
Huffman had a breakthrough victory this summer at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Youth Series’ Battle of the Brickyard.
The largest quarter midget event in the country, Huffman won the Heavy Honda Class to get a signature win.
Riding a new car they had only built earlier that week, Huffman didn’t qualify well and started in the D-Main for the event. The top finishers in race “Main” can move on, and Huffman did just that, advancing all the way to the A-Main, where he took home the checkered flag.
“The Battle of the Brickyard this year is (definitely a race that sticks out),” Huffman said. “It’s the biggest quarter midget race in the country. I won that from the D-Main, which is pretty tough to do. That meant a lot to me. “It was just an amazing feeling. There were like 500 cars there, and for us as a smaller team to go out there and show that we could do it was amazing.”
The win added a little more to a busy schedule for Huffman.
Already racing in the Midwest Lightning Series, the Indiana State Series and the Kokomo Club Series, Huffman is going to continue racing on the NASCAR Youth Series, hitting stops at Indianapolis Raceway Park, Darlington and Charlotte.
With all the racing, Huffman said it can be stressful at times.
This weekend was the first time in nearly two months he didn’t have a race. But he had a lot of family and team support, and that makes it all easier.
“It can be tough, because we have been racing every weekend for the past eight weeks,” Huffman said. “It can get tough and be stressful, but you have to power through and make sure you are working things through. Everybody helps so much. My dad working on cars, my mom feeding me and keeping everything inline and my sister being there for support. Everybody helps so much and I am grateful for that.”
Huffman knows he has plenty of room for growth in the sport, and loves watching all types of racing and picking up things here and there that he can use to improve his own skills.
He also is taking advantage of some local racers knowledge too.
His favorite driver is Lebanon native Spencer Bayston, who is currently driving in the World of Outlaws.
Huffman said Bayston has been very encouraging to him over the past few years and has given him advice about things on the track.
Last summer, Huffman and his dad also had a chance to sit down with Mel Kenyon in his garage last summer and talk about racing.
Huffman’s dad Craig said the family is grateful for all the support Graham has gotten over the past few years.
“We left that day and I told Graham, ‘you don’t understand what a legend that man is,’” Craig said. “He’s the nicest guy in the world and will spend time with anybody. Spencer is the same way. We tell Graham that as he gets older, that is how we want him to be. They always give great advice and we really appreciate that.”
Graham has some goals for the near future in securing championships for the year.
But as he looks forward a few years down the road, he also has goals to where racing can take him.
“I would like to run with the World of Outlaw sprint cars, just like Spencer Bayston is doing,” Huffman said. “I would love to have the kind of success he is having in the sprint cars.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.