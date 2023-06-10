INDIANAPOLIS - In the waning moments of tight games, Laila Hull wants the ball in her hands.
Time after time she delivered in those situations at Zionsville, and when the opportunity arose again on Saturday with the Indiana All-Stars against Kentucky, Hull rose to the occasion.
Hull made two key baskets in the final 90 seconds, including the game-winner with 11.4 seconds left, to lead Indiana to a 71-67 win over Kentucky.
"A lot of it just came from trust from my coaches and my teammates," Hull said. "It was a close game there at the end and I knew I had to hit it. We wanted to win this game really, really bad so I'm glad I was able to hit it."
The second half was back and forth most of the way.
After Indiana jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, Kentucky got back within one by the end of the quarter and not much separated the teams after that.
Tied at 64 with 1:30 to go, Hull drove to her left and scooped in a shot through contact and then made the free throw to put Indiana up 67-64.
Kentucky knotted the game up at 67, but after each team got a stop, Indiana had the ball with less than 30 seconds to go.
Hull got the ball at the top of the key, and this time drove right, banking in a lay-in to give Indiana the lead for good.
"It was something we drew up in the timeout and coach (Kristi) Ulrich really trusted me to make a play," Hull said. "I just did what I knew I could do and it went in so I was happy about that. My teammates trusted me, my coach trusted me and I just wanted to make sure that they had their trust in the right hands."
It was a fitting final moment for Hull, who was the first Zionsville player to ever win Miss Basketball.
She finished with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds. She earned game MVP honors.
"It was great and I couldn't ask for more," Hull said. "I'm really glad that I got this experience and got to play with all these great girls."
In three games this week, Hull averaged 20.3 points and 12.6 rebounds.
Kentucky head coach Pete Fraley was extremely complimentary of Hull after playing her over the past two nights.
"She is hard to guard, and she is so long that she creates problems on the other end too," Fraley said. "Obviously she's Miss Basketball, and there is a reason for that. She's really good and North Carolina is getting a dandy of a player."
It was a good ending to what had been an up-and-down week for the Indiana All-Stars.
While Hull and the other players loved the experience of All-Star week, the results weren't there early in the week.
They lost to the Junior All-Stars on Wednesday night, then dropped the first game to Kentucky 72-62.
The made Saturday's game even more important to make sure they ended their experience with a win.
"It was really important for us to win tonight," Hull said. "The week started not so good, but I could tell day by day that we kept getting better and the more we practiced together the better we got. But we definitely wanted to win on our home court."
Hull was just the fourth Indiana All-Star for the Lady Eagles.
She graduated as Zionsville’s all-time leading scorer with 1,668 points, second in rebounds with 754 and third in steals at 227.
"I loved being able to represent Zionsville and I saw a lot of Zionsville people in the stands cheering me on," Hull said. "That meant a lot. I took this honor with a lot of importance and it was just special to be able to represent Zionsville."
Hull will now take her talents to the University of North Carolina and moves in later this month.
She said she is ready to take that next step.
"I'm definitely excited to get down there," Hull said. "Playing in these games actually kind of got me ready playing on the college court and playing this kind of competition. It's going to be great."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.