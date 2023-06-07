INDIANAPOLIS – It was a tough start for Laila Hull and the Indiana All-Stars on Wednesday night.
Playing together for the first time this year, the seniors lost to the juniors 102-75 at Cathedral High School.
“We had been practicing together for a couple days, and I think we had gelled pretty well,” Hull said. “I think we will be fine when we play Kentucky this weekend. Honestly, I think we needed a game like this. If we would have breezed through, I don’t think we would have been ready for the weekend. But it is what it is, and I think we will be fine.”
Hull led the seniors with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
She added four assists and a steal.
Hull said she felt like she played decent individually.
“I felt like I played well in some areas,” Hull said. “I could of had a few less turnovers, but overall I feel like I played pretty well.”
The All-Stars will head to Kentucky on Friday night, and then host Kentucky on Saturday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Hull said the All-Stars will fix some things before the weekend.
“We just need to keep building the chemistry on the court,” Hull said. “I know i missed a couple open girls today and they missed me a couple times. We’ll get that cleaned up.”
