INDIANAPOLIS - It wasn't the result the Indiana All-Stars were hoping for on Wednesday night when they faced off with the Junior All-Stars at Cathedral High School.
But Wednesday was more about coming together as a group and preparing for the weekend games against Kentucky.
Zionsville's Logan Imes said the All-Stars did a good job of doing that on Wednesday despite the 105-100 loss.
"You don't want to lose this game, you don't want to be the seniors losing to the juniors, but this was our first game together," Imes said. "We have only been together for like 24 hours and this is just a stepping block before playing Kentucky this weekend and hopefully get a couple wins there."
The Juniors had already had a game last weekend against Kentucky, while the seniors didn't report until Tuesday prior to the game.
Imes said while they know each other through their years of playing together, there is still an adjustment period.
"It's just getting a feel for each other over the next day or two and being able to play together," Imes said. "Today is probably a good thing for us on Friday and Saturday. We all come from different coaching styles and playing styles, and different teammates and then try to come together. It's a little different, especially when everyone is a such a high caliber player."
Imes finished with 11 points, four rebounds in three assists in just over 21 minutes of action.
His 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter gave the seniors a lead, but the Juniors used a 6-0 spurt to take the lead for good.
"I just give it 100% effort, that's all I can do out here," Imes said. "Sometimes the shots don't fall, but I feel like I played well."
The All-Stars will have a day to prepare for the first match-up with Kentucky.
Imes said the focus has to be building on Wednesday's game.
"We will watch film tomorrow and probably talk about rebounding - we gave up a lot of offensive rebounds tonight," Imes said. "Hopefully the shots fall on Friday and Saturday, and we have to make sure we are getting in the right sets and are cognitive of what we are doing."
