INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana All-Star week is jam packed and keeps the participants extremely busy.
But it was all worth it for Zionsville grad Logan Imes, who helped the Indiana All-Stars topping Kentucky 95-74 to earn a split in their two-game series.
"Hanging out with these guys the last five days has been fun, especially coming together for this last big win," Imes said. "It's an honor to be an All-Star and being with these other high caliber players."
Indiana has dominated the series in recent years, but Kentucky got a rare win on Friday.
Imes and the All-Stars said there was a lot of pride on the line and they weren't going to be the first team to get swept by Kentucky since the mid-1980s.
"We knew what we had to do tonight," Imes said. "We had to come out fast, which we did, and just play hard. We had a chip on our shoulder hearing how successful Indiana has been and then losing yesterday. We didn't want to be that first group to be swept in like 30 years."
Imes had a solid game on Saturday, scoring eight points, grabbing four rebounds and having three assists.
It was almost identical to his stat line on Friday night.
Just the third All-Star in Zionsville history, joining Derik Smits and Isaiah Thompson.
He said it meant a lot to represent the city that helped shape him on a big stage.
"It means everything to me to be able to represent Zionsville here," Imes said. "I have lived in Zionsville since I was four or five. Being able to play basketball and do this for the community, and my teammates and coaches too - I wouldn't be at this point without them and my family. The entire Zionsville community has made me who I am, so the fact that I can represent them on a stage like this is really special."
Imes is now off to Notre Dame to play for the Irish.
It's been a hectic few weeks for Imes, who had originally signed with Penn State in the fall. But after head coach Micah Shrewsbury made the move from Penn State to Notre Dame, Imes re-opened his recruitment and will be going with Shrewbury to South Bend.
"It's been a crazy few weeks," Imes said. "But it's exciting and I'm ready to start the next chapter in my life. College is a big step and I am ready for it. It's exciting to get to that next point. But with the recruitment, graduation, All-Stars, wrapping it up with some friends and family here before heading to Notre Dame - it's been a lot, but it's been exciting."
Imes got a chance during All-Star week to play with Mr. Basketball Markus Burton, who will not be his teammate at Notre Dame.
Imes said he enjoyed that part of the All-Star week, getting to know his new teammate.
"That was a lot of fun," Imes said. "Markus is obviously a really good player, he showed that in every game and he is a high level scorer and guard. Every time you can play with a player like that it is exciting and I am excited for the next four years."
