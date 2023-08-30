ZIONSVILLE - The Zionsville girls soccer team knew it was going to be a challenge on Wednesday night when they welcomed in Westfield for an HCC contest.
The Shamrocks came into the game 5-0 and hadn't conceded a goal all season. And while the Lady Eagles couldn't put the first goal past the Shamrocks, they didn't allow a goal either en route to a 0-0 draw.
"Westfield is an excellent team and we knew coming in it was going to be a battle," Zionsville head coach Ramon Aguillon said. "I loved our second half, I thought we played excellent, especially the first 20-25 minutes. We were a little unlucky not to score, and even though we didn't get the three points, you have to be happy with how we played."
It looked like the Eagles had the breakthrough goal five minutes into the second half, but it was ruled offside.
Zionsville had several other chances, mostly off corner kicks, but were never able to get the go-ahead goal.
"We knew it was going to be a close game," Aguillon said. "Their goalkeeper and backline are solid. We wanted to get that opportunity to score, and we got it, but unfortunately it was taken away with the offsides. The girls kept fighting and we had a couple of other chances, we just couldn't finish. But I am very proud of the girls effort, especially in the second half."
The Eagles are 4-1-2 and are in the midst of a difficult stretch where they played two tough teams in Tennessee last weekend, then the Shamrocks, and now are set to play two more quality out-of-state opponents at their invite this weekend.
Aguillon said it is a tough stretch, but one that will get them ready for the end of the season.
"It doesn't get any easier going forward," Aguillon said. "We face Rocky River from Ohio on Friday and then Sacred Heart on Saturday and both are undefeated. We just want to focus on how we play and making sure we improve every week."
