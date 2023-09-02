ZIONSVILLE - It was a tough weekend at the office for the Zionsville girls soccer team.
Facing two out-of-state powers at their annual Lady Eagle Invite, the hosts dropped both games, first losing to Rocky River (Ohio) 3-1 and then to Sacred Heart Academy (Kent.) 3-0 on Saturday.
"It was tough this weekend," Zionsville head coach Ramon Aguillon said. "We are going to have to change the way we approach the game, both tactically and technically. It showed this weekend that we were a little out-of-position system wise, and we have to figure out moving forward on how to put the kids in the best positions to be success."
Aguillon said that if they were going to have these struggles, now is probably the time to have them to have time to correct them.
They still have a month of the regular season and five conference games to go before the sectional, so there is time to get it corrected.
"It is certainly better to do it now, you don't want to have it happen really late in the season," Aguillon said. "If we had to pick a time to regroup, September is a lot better than October. We just have to find out where we go moving forward and making sure we put the girls in the right spots to succeed."
The score was tied 0-0 at the half, but Sacred Heart had the majority of possession.
Eagle keeper Avery Keller made four saves in the first half, including one that ricocheted off the post before she was able to corral it.
In the second half, Sacred Heart took the lead with 33 minutes to play, then scored two goals in a minute with just under 15 minutes to go to put the game away.
The Eagles only had two shots on goal, and have scored just two goals in the last four games after scoring 12 in the first five.
"We haven't generated a lot of offense lately," Aguillon said. "We have gotten away from some of the things that made us successful earlier this season. It's an unfortunate bump in the road the last week or so, and we have to figure out how to turn it around and move forward. We have a lot of important games coming up, and we want to make sure we are peaking at the sectional."
Zionsville head to Franklin Central next Wednesday.
"We can't take it as an easy game, especially with some of the struggles we have had recently," Aguillon said. "We have to go out there and get the three points and go from there."
