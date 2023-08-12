One of the things that has made the Zionsville girls golf team successful in the early weeks of the season is that on any given day, anyone on their team can step up and lead them.
Through six events, including Saturday's Zionsville Invitational, four different girls have had the best score on the team, with a couple of others right behind them.
On Saturday at Golf Club of Indiana, that was on display again as Kaitlyn Adler and Maddie Diedrich both shot 81s to lead the team on a challenging day.
Adler finished fourth and Diedrich sixth in the 12-team field based on a scorecard handicap tiebreaker, helping the Eagles to a second-place team finish.
Diedrich has been a steady presence in the Eagles' line-up over the past few years, while Adler just finished her second week of high school golf.
But the freshmen has adapted well, averaging an 83 for the Eagles four 18-hole tournaments and a 38 based on the Eagles two nine-hole competitions.
"This was a confidence boost for her," Zionsville head coach Maggie Nobbe said. "To put up a score like that with as hard as the course played today, that was great. She took it one hole at the time and she was solid from tee to green - and that showed."
The Eagles shot a 333 for their round, 14 shots behind of Carmel in first.
The course was set up long on Saturday, and with occasional high wind gusts and rain, proved to be a tough challenge with just three of the 60 players breaking 80.
Nobbe said she felt like her team did a good job of sticking with it on the course.
"I'm proud of the way they grinded through their rounds," Nobbe said. "It definitely played long and the wind didn't make it easy. It was a tough course against some good competition. I think both our teams had a great day."
Along with Diedrich and Adler, Maddie Kaltenmark had an 85 and Amaya Wade and Piper Myers had 86s.
The Zionsville "White" team shot a 377.
The Eagles have matches early next week, facing Brebeuf on Monday at Woodstock and Carmel, Noblesville and Westfield at Prairie View on Tuesday.
Then they have more than a week off to practice.
"We want to work on short game, and the repetition with that," Nobbe said. "We want to make sure we are playing confident too, and we are getting there. The big thing is just making sure we are peaking at the end of the year."
Lebanon shot a 376 for their round.
Audrey Patterson led with an 84.
Kate Williams had a 95, Lucie Cassis had a 98 and Masin Cassis and Emma Hornbecker each shot 99.
Lebanon is back in action on Tuesday at Ulen.
