The Zionsville girls track and field team will have a couple of representatives at the IHSAA State Finals.
Omema Anyanwu won the regional title in the 400-meter dash in a time of 56.26. She had the second fastest time in all the regional times across the state and will be one of the top contenders at the state finals.
Also advancing was Megan Whinnery in the discus. She threw 120-feet-6-inches to qualify.
Zionsville had several other strong performances at the regional, but no others will get the call to state. Anyanwu was seventh in the 200, finishing in 25.45 and .01 seconds off a state berth.
The 4x400 team of Delaney Greeson, Paige Wooden, Abby McClure and Meredith Koons placed seventh in 4:07.33 and Bridget Beyer was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 37-feet-10.5-inches.
Greeson was eighth in the 400 in 59.54.
Katy Green was 10th in the 800 in 2:23.02 and Anwesha Mishra was 11th in 2:23.41.
Cailyn Murphy was 11th in the 3,200 in 11:46.72.
The 4x800 team of Mishra, Mackinsey Heagy, Murphy and Green placed ninth in 9:43.12. Madison Merrell was 10th in the pole vault in 9-feet-6-inches.
Lebanon had a strong ending to their season, placing 10th in the 4x800. The team of Jaleigha Howard, Kloe Coyle, Penny Lamerson and Nadia Jones set the school record in 9:50.06.
Western Boone's Emmy Roys was ninth in the discus with a throw of 104-feet-2-inches and 11th in the shot put with a throw of 34-feet-11.50 inches.
Kennedy Kiger placed 13th in the shot put with a throw of 34-feet-1.50-inches.
The State Finals will take place on June 3 at IU.
