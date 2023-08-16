ZIONSVILLE - It's been a challenging start to the season for the Zionsville girls soccer team, playing three matches in five days to kick off their campaign.
But the Class 3A No. 6 Lady Eagles have rose to the occasion, and finished the stretch unbeaten with a 1-0 win over Class 2A No. 6 Guerin Catholic.
"There are going to be games like tonight where it isn't always going to be pretty and we have to fight," Zionsville head coach Ramon Aguillon said. "That's what we did tonight, especially in the second half. We knew they were going to come out fast, which they did and we had to stay strong which we did too. It was a good result against a good opponent."
Zionsville took the lead midway through the first half on a goal from Bryn Maxwell.
It was Maxwell's third goal in three games to start the year.
"She has been excellent for us to start the year," Aguillon said. "It's her third goal in three games and she has a great ability to attack the goal. It was a lot like her goal against Brebeuf where she just put her head down, got through the defenders and finished. She has great quality and that's something we have been missing the last couple of years - someone who has the ability to take over a game in a situation like that."
Maxwell's goal was able to hold up thanks to some strong defensive play from the Eagles.
Goalkeeper Avery Keller secured her second shutout of the year, making some crucial saves throughout the game.
Aguillon said the defensive unit has been solid in the first three games.
"To get two shutouts in three games and we haven't given up a goal in the run of play yet," Aguillon said. "The defensive unit has been excellent. Kudos to Avery, she has come such a long way over the last two years. She made a huge save tonight going to her right on a good shot, and that's the kind of thing we need to be successful. Our entire backline played tremendous and if we continue to do that we are going to get a lot of results."
Zionsville will now have a week to prepare for their HCC opener against 14th ranked Fishers.
"It's great that we challenge ourselves right away," Aguillon said. "Three games in five days is a lot, and I am proud of our girls having the physical ability to handle that. We have a week to get ready for Fishers and so far it's a great start for us."
