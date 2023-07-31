CLAYTON — The Zionsville girls golf team couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the season on Monday afternoon.
The sixth-ranked Lady Eagles won the Plainfield Invite with a 309, their best ever score at Deer Creek.
“It was just great to get out there and play some holes,” Zionsville head coach Maggie Nobbe said. “We aren’t wanting to peak right now, we want to peak in the post-season. All the girls learned a lot from today and any positive or negative holes are learning experiences that can help us.”
The previous best score of the course came in 2017, when the Eagles shot a 312.
Nobbe said Deer Creek was a good opening-season challenge.
“This isn’t an easy course and you can get some bad lies,” Nobbe said. “The girls really battled through that and they scored well. We just want to carry that into tomorrow.”
There is also an adjustment going from summer golf to high school team golf.
Many of the courses the girls play throughout the summer are longer and there isn’t a team aspect to worry about.
High school golf can be a different dynamic, but one the Eagles did well.
“There were some jitters,” Nobbe said. “We have a couple of veterans who have played a lot of varsity golf, but some young girls too. There is a learning curve, but they are handling it well.”
No one handled it better than Zionsville sophomore Amaya Wade on Monday.
She shot a 75 to earn medalist honors.
“I liked how she stayed cool, calm and collected today,” Nobbe said. “She is a lot more comfortable than she was last year and that definitely showed.”
Maddie Diedrich and Maddie Kaltenmark tied for second individually with 77s.
Kaitlyn Adler shot an 80 and Piper Myers had an 82.
Wade, Diedrich and Kaltenmark all are back from a team that made it to state a year ago.
Nobbe said the Eagles are excited for what the year can bring.
“We have the two Maddies, who have years of varsity experience and are top players in the state,” Nobbe said. “Amaya got that experience last year too. Piper Myers got some experience last year as well. We just want to focus on getting better each time we play and make sure we are peaking at the right time of the year.”
The next step in that journey is Tuesday when the Eagles head up to Battle Ground to play in the Lafayette Jeff Invite.
“We just want to continue to learn from all our shots,” Nobbe said. “All these early tournaments are going to build our endurance and get us ready for the season.”
