CRAWFORDSVILLE - Lebanon’s girls soccer team remains unbeaten early in the Sagamore Conference race with a 5-1 win over Crawfordsville.
Five different Tigers found the back of the net as the home squad moves to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the league.
“I told the girls that to be a factor in the conference, we have to come out hungry every night, at every practice,” said second-year coach Sam Parsons. "I just so like what we are doing as a team. We are passing the ball well, working hard on shots and playing good defense, and we are communicating really well. There is a really good team chemistry here.”
Parsons noted the work of three freshmen as examples of the improvement of the team from last year to this season.
“Sarah Wright, Autumn Jones and Sydney Smock are learning from the older players,” Parson said of the threesome. “They are bringing that energy to practice and games, and they are willing and able to learn different roles. They are part of the speed and energy we are playing with right now.”
Another freshman, Aubrey Goodlett, had an easy night in goal, turning away 10 of the 11 shots she faced. The Tigers kept the ball in the Crawfordsville end of the pitch for a large majority of the game, keeping things easier defensively.
On the offense, the home squad peppered Athenians goal keeper Zoey Corbin with 27 shots, including 21 in the first half.
Senior Ava Lehmkuhler opened the scoring with a high arching rainbow over the outstretched arms of Corbin less than two minutes into the match.
Sophia Neihart was next with a goal, netting an unassisted shot at the 29:12 mark.
Wright got her goal to finish first half scoring, with her shot netting at 8:07.
Nearing the midpoint of the second half, Lehmkuhler put a shot off the pipe, that bounded back on the foot of Caroline Burkeybyle, and the sophomore finished the play.
After a Crawfordsville goal by Molly Pierce on a rebound of her own shot at the 12:49 mark, Jones took a pass from Lehmkuhler and drilled the ball through traffic to finish the scoring.
“We are finding our footing,” Parsons said of the season start. “We are using last season as a reminder of what we want to do.”
The Tigers are back in action next Tuesday with another conference match, as they head to Western Boone.
