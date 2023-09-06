DOVER - The Lebanon girls soccer team wasn't happy with how last year's match-up with Western Boone went, and had this year's meeting circled on their calendars.
So from the opening whistle on Tuesday evening, the Lady Tigers were ready to go, and cruised to a 7-0 win over their county rivals to improve to 6-1 and 3-0 in the Sagamore Conference.
"They wanted this," Lebanon head coach Sam Parsons said. "They beat us last year, and we were determined to come back and show we were better. The girls were ready to go from the beginning."
The win was especially sweet for Lebanon senior Ava Lehmkuhler, who was injured in last year's meeting and had to go to the hospital.
This year she helped spark the Tigers attack, scoring two goals in the first half to help her team jump out to a 3-0 lead.
"We were excited that she was able to score today," Parsons said. "We changed our formation this year, and she is playing more up front. We have worked a lot on our passing, and finding those connections on the field. Ava has really stepped it up, is being a great leader up front and we were able to score a lot of goals."
For Western Boone, it was a third-straight loss and they dropped to 1-5 on the year.
They have been shutout in all their losses.
"We didn't play well and we didn't compete well," Western Boone head coach Shane Stiemel said. "We are a competitive team that is capable of good things, but only when we play our best soccer. Today wasn't it."
Ava Thieke also scored in the first half for the Tigers.
Caroline Burkeybyle, Sarah Wright, Madison Platt and Sophia Neihart all added goals in the second half.
The Tigers scored two goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half to start blowing the game open.
"That was definitely a morale boost," Parsons said. "We always talk about that we don't care what the scoreboard says at halftime, we come out like it's 0-0 or that we are behind. I want them to come out with everything they have from the get go in the second half and they did that tonight."
Both teams are back in action on Thursday.
Western Boone will look to get on track against Danville on Thursday at home.
"We have to play better in possession," Steimel said. "We are a possession team, we didn't do that well today. We didn't have a good first touch, we didn't have good passes and it was a very forgettable performance from our perspective."
Lebanon will host Covenant Christian in non-conference action.
"We have to make sure we continue to stay focused," Parsons said. "Records right now don't mean anything, any team can beat you on any day. What matters is making sure you come out every day and play hard and sets the tone early. That has to be us to be successful."
