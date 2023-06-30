A year ago this time, Trevor Lakes thought his basketball career might be over.
Now, he is getting a chance to live out a life-long dream.
The Lebanon native has starting playing professionally in Australia, playing for the Brisbane Capitals in the NBL-1.
“It’s been pretty good so far,” Lakes said in an interview this week. “It was a little rough at first, but that’s how it is joining a new team in a new country and learning a whole new system of basketball. There was an adjustment period, but things have gone well and it’s been fun and a great experience.”
Lakes earned the opportunity after a roller-coaster college career that saw him play at three different schools during a six-year period.
He graduated from Lebanon in 2017, graduating as the school’s third best all-time scorer with 1,693 points.
He went to play at the University of Indianapolis, where he averaged 11.8 points over three years, including nearly 15 points a game over his last two years.
After COVID cut his junior year short in 2020 before the NCAA Tournament, Lakes transferred to Nebraska, where he battled injuries over two years, only appearing in 22 games over two years and eight in his final year after injuring his shoulder.
Lakes wanted to go play for a final collegiate season at Southern Indiana as they made the transition to Division I, but was going to need an injury waiver from the NCAA to get another year of eligibility.
While it wasn’t a certainty, Lakes got the waiver and had a strong season at USI, being third on the team in scoring and second in rebounding.
During his final year at USI, the possibility of playing professionally started to become more realistic for Lakes.
He had talked with his girlfriend, who played for the women’s basketball team at Nebraska, and they hoped to play in the same place after college.
His girlfriend is Australian, and while they aren’t currently playing in the same city, the situation seemed like a good place to start their basketball journeys.
Lakes said through all the adversity and injuries, he is grateful to have the opportunity to play at the next level.
“If I didn’t get that waiver, my career would have probably been done,” Lakes said. “So there was definitely a time I didn’t think I was going to play basketball competitively again, but I am really grateful to have the opportunity to keep on playing and have this chance to continue.”
Lakes arrived in Australia in early April after finishing his final collegiate season at Southern Indiana.
His girlfriend was finishing up her schooling in Nebraska, so he really didn’t know anyone when he got there.
Along with adapting to a new culture and his new teammates, Lakes had to adjust to some differences in the Australian game.
The league plays under the FIBA international rules, which have some slight differences than what players are used to in America. The courts are also a little smaller, so you have to get used to different spacing.
But once it clicked for Lakes, things have gone well.
He is averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game while shooting better than 50% from the field.
In early June he had three-straight 20-point games, and averaged eight rebounds a game in that stretch.
“It took some time to get to know the guys and they are all great and it’s been a good group to come in to,” Lakes said. “Once things clicked, it’s been going well. I have been shooting the ball very well since I have been here and have been able to play my style of game. I have been able to find my spots, find ways to score and help out on defense and rebounding. It took a few weeks to find those spots where I could make a difference, but it’s been going well since.”
Lakes also had to get used to playing a more free-flowing style of basketball under head coach Kirron Byrne.
But Lakes said his experiences playing in college helped him adjust quickly to that, and he has gotten use to the more up-tempo style.
“Every coach is going to bring their own style and approach to the game,” Lakes said. “The more coaches you get to play for, especially the high level ones I got to play for in college, you learn a lot. You learn how they see the game and what they think in certain situations and that helps you adjust to other coaches later.”
Brisbane is currently 7-9 on the year, but have won four of five.
They will finish the season in mid-July.
Lakes said he would like to continue his career after this year, whether it be in Australia or Europe, but hasn’t really thought too far ahead just yet.
For now, he is just continuing to grow in his love for the game of basketball, and wants to let the next generation of players that through hard work and dedication, it is possible to reach your goals.
“I would say to bet on yourself,” Lakes said when asked what advice he would have for young players coming up. “I had a lot of people say I wouldn’t work out and it was something where I had to bet on myself and keep working hard. I knew I wanted to play in college and I never really thought about playing here in a different country, but I love playing basketball and it’s what I want to do. So you have to work to be the best you can be, keep working toward your goals and it will work out. If you are the best you can be on the court, it can take you a lot of places and give you a lot of opportunities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.