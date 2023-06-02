BLOOMINGTON - The fantastic sophomore year for Lebanon's Kaden Lark came to an end on Friday night with a podium finish at the IHSAA State Finals.
Lark jumped a career-best 6-feet-7-inches to place eighth in the high jump, earning a podium finish.
"I think the day went really well," Lark said. "I was younger than a lot of the guys here, and I was a little nervous at first, but I got a PR and a made it to the podium, so I am happy."
It was 90 degrees at the meet, and even hotter on the track.
Track athletes in Indiana haven't had to deal with temperatures like that all season, so it added another element to the day.
Lark said he had to make some adjustments, but felt like he handled the elements well.
"It was pretty draining out there," Lark said. "It's hard to be energetic with the sun beating done on you. You have to make sure you are drinking water and staying hydrated."
Lark missed his opening attempt at his opening height of 6-2, then made the second attempt.
He said clearing that first height helped ease a lot of his nerves.
"I was able to settle in a little bit," Lark said. "Getting that first height allowed me to get into a rhythm and start jumping."
Lark cleared 6-4 on his first attempt and then 6-6 on the on his second attempt.
He missed the first two attempts at 6-7, but then cleared it on his final attempt.
"I am definitely proud of everything I did and I'm not upset about where I finished," Lark said. "I am happy with the way the meet went and what I did this year."
Lark won the Sagamore Conference and sectional titles, before placing second in the regional.
Of the seven people ahead of him on the podium, four are returning, but only one jumped higher (three beat him on misses).
Lark said he is going to take away a lot from this season and use it moving forward.
"I proved to myself that I can compete with people from all around the state," Lark said. "This year showed me if I stayed focused, I can accomplish anything I want."
