Kaden Lark is showing that he can compete with the top high jumpers in the state.
The Lebanon sophomore jumped 6-6 in the high jump to place second at the Lafayette Jeff Regional on Thursday evening, qualifying for the State Finals next Friday in Bloomington.
"I'm really happy," Lark said after qualifying. "I feel like all the hard work that we put in this year paid off. It feels really good to make it to state because that was the goal this year."
Lebanon head coach Shelley West was also extremely happy for her sophomore star.
"His main goal has been to make state all year," West said. "He was a little nervous coming in to it, but he fought through that and jumped well."
Lark came into the meet seeded third after jumping 6-5 in winning the Westfield Sectional last week.
The top-3 finishers on Thursday, plus anyone who cleared 6-5, advance to state.
Lark said he he was just focused on himself heading into the meet and what he could do.
"I just had to believe in myself," Lark said. "I just wanted to worry about myself and not what anyone else was doing."
He said that once he cleared the first couple of heights he was able to relax and get into his rhythm.
He matched his career-high with 6-6 and decided to go no further.
The only person to beat Lark was Bode Gilkerson of Plainfield, who cleared 7-0 and is the favorite to win the state title next week.
As he gets ready to compete at the State Finals, Lark said he doesn't want to change much.
"I just want to get my jumping leg healthy and rested so I can jump my best next weekend."
Lark will be seeded seventh heading into the State Finals, with a lot of jumpers ranging from 6-5 to 6-8.
West said that when Lark sees some of the top competition it brings out the best in him.
"I think he still is just scratching the surface of his potential," West said. "Obviously when you have someone who can jump 7-feet in the regional it can be intimidating, but he just sticks to his plan and goes from there."
It was a tough break for another Lebanon standout on Thursday.
Trey Ries placed seventh in the 200-meter dash in 22.36 and just missed out on qualifying for the State Finals.
Ries actually ran the state standard with a 21.92 in the prelims, breaking his own school record, but the runners have to hit the state standard in the finals to count as an automatic berth.
"He made huge improvements this year," West said. "He came out here today and gave it his best and broke his own school record. I know he really wanted to qualify for state, but this year gives him a lot to look forward too."
Ries also qualified for the 100-meter final with a time of 11.15.
Davohn Ziesmer also competed at the regional, placing 15th in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.45.
"I think he was a little nervous coming in to today, competing at the regional for the first time," West said. "It wasn't his best race today, but he had a fantastic season."
